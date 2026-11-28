Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc opposes delimitation Bill, fearing democratic weakening.

Kharge questioned SC/ST representation and Election Commission's fairness.

Centre proposes 50% seat increase for women's reservation.

Political tensions over the proposed delimitation Bill have intensified ahead of Parliament’s special session, with INDIA bloc leaders jointly opposing the Centre’s proposed constitutional amendment. Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to weaken democracy and consolidate power through delimitation.

Kharge said the government had earlier campaigned with the slogan ‘400 Paar’ during the Lok Sabha elections and was now preparing to increase the number of parliamentary seats to ‘850 Paar’.

He said all INDIA bloc leaders had collectively decided to oppose the proposed constitutional amendment Bill, calling it a major threat to democracy. According to Kharge, the government intends to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to retain power for a prolonged period. The Opposition alliance also raised several concerns over the proposed legislation.

Kharge Raises Concerns Over SC-ST Representation

Kharge alleged that the proposed Bill failed to adequately safeguard the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

He said the number of seats reserved for these communities should increase in proportion to their population, as required under constitutional provisions. However, he claimed that the government's proposal did not clearly provide for this.

Kharge also pointed out that the 2026 Census was yet to be conducted and accused the government of failing to clarify its position on the matter. He argued that delimitation based on the latest Census could lead to an increase in seats for SC and ST communities in line with their population growth.

He alleged that the proposed framework did not ensure representation for these communities in accordance with their constitutional rights.

Kharge Questions Election Commission's Role In Delimitation

The Congress president also questioned the Election Commission's proposed role in the delimitation exercise.

Kharge said the same poll panel, which has faced allegations of removing more than 10 crore names from electoral rolls, could not be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting delimitation.

Naming Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kharge expressed apprehensions about the fairness of the process under his leadership.

Citing the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged that changes in geographical boundaries had been made with political considerations in mind.

Kharge Accuses Centre Of Weakening Opposition

Kharge also referred to the government's failure to get the delimitation-related Bill passed in April. He alleged that after failing to secure its passage, the government had attempted to weaken Opposition parties.

Claiming that the Centre believed it had secured sufficient numbers following splits in the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, Kharge questioned the timing of the special parliamentary session.

He reiterated that the INDIA bloc opposed the Bill in its current form, insisting that concerns surrounding democratic representation, the interests of SC and ST communities, and the fairness of the electoral process must be addressed.

What Is The Centre's Delimitation Proposal?

The Centre's proposed delimitation framework provides for a 50% increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The government aims to increase the number of seats to facilitate the early implementation of women's reservation.

However, the proposal has intensified the confrontation between the ruling alliance and the Opposition. The INDIA bloc has maintained that it will oppose the Bill until its concerns and demands are addressed.