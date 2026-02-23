Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Running A Small Business? Google's Pomelli Lets You Create Marketing Campaigns For Free

Google’s Pomelli is a free AI tool designed for small businesses to create professional product photos and marketing campaigns without hiring photographers or spending on agencies.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Small and medium businesses often struggle with digital marketing. Hiring photographers, designers, and marketers can be expensive. That’s where Pomelli, a free tool from Google Labs, makes a difference. It helps businesses create professional photos and marketing campaigns without spending extra money. The new Photoshoot feature turns simple product pictures into studio-quality images using Business DNA and Nano Banana image generation. 

In just a few clicks, brands can create visuals that look polished, authentic, and fully aligned with their style. It’s simple, fast, and built for growing businesses.

Pomelli Photoshoot Feature: AI Product Photography For Small Businesses

High-quality visuals build trust. But professional shoots cost money. The Pomelli Photoshoot feature solves this problem for small businesses through AI-powered product photography.

You simply upload any product image. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Then choose a template like studio or lifestyle. Pomelli can also suggest styles based on your brand. Once selected, it applies your Business DNA to match colours, tone, and aesthetics. The result looks like a professional studio shot.

You can refine the image by editing small details. For example, you can change the background to a forest or adjust the lighting. There is also a style reference option. This allows you to restyle one image to match another image’s design. All images can be downloaded or saved inside your Business DNA for future campaigns.

Free AI Marketing Campaign Tool: Create Specific Campaigns

Pomelli also improves campaign creation. This free AI marketing campaign tool helps you build more accurate ads and promotions.

You can upload images directly into the campaign prompt. This keeps your creatives aligned with your product. Another option is adding your product URL. Pomelli reads your product images, title, and description to build campaigns that feel specific and relevant.

How to use Pomelli Photoshoot (Step by Step)

  1. Upload your product image.
  2. Choose a template like studio or lifestyle.
  3. Let Pomelli apply your Business DNA automatically.
  4. Edit the image if needed (background, lighting, style).
  5. Download the final image or save it for campaigns.
  6. For campaigns, upload creatives or paste your product URL.

With these simple steps, small businesses can create professional photos and focused marketing campaigns without extra cost.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pomelli and who is it for?

Pomelli is a free tool from Google Labs designed to help small and medium businesses with digital marketing. It assists in creating professional photos and marketing campaigns without incurring extra costs.

How does the Pomelli Photoshoot feature work?

You upload a product image, choose a template (like studio or lifestyle), and Pomelli applies your Business DNA for professional-looking results. You can also edit details like backgrounds and lighting.

Can I use my own style for product photos with Pomelli?

Yes, Pomelli can suggest styles based on your brand and uses your Business DNA to match colors, tone, and aesthetics. You can also use a style reference to match another image's design.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
