AI Tools Of The Week: ChatGPT Cleans Memory, Stitch Builds Apps, Grok Delivers PDFs

HomeTechnologyAI Tools Of The Week (February 2026): ChatGPT Cleans Memory, Stitch Builds Apps, Grok Delivers PDFs

This week’s AI tools put control first: ChatGPT lets you manage stored memory, Google Stitch turns ideas into app prototypes, and Grok generates ready-to-use PDFs instantly.

By : Jaspreet Bindra, Anuj Magazine | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

AI Tools Of The Week: This week’s featured AI tools address a growing concern among professionals: control and usability. From managing what AI remembers about you, to rapidly turning app ideas into usable designs and code, to fixing AI’s long-standing “last-mile” problem of document output, these tools focus on making AI safer, faster, and more practical.

ChatGPT: Managing & Deleting Sensitive Memory

What Problem Does This Solve?

ChatGPT’s memory feature allows it to recall details from past conversations to personalise responses. While this improves continuity and relevance, it also raises privacy concerns. Over time, the system may retain sensitive personal, financial, or professional information that users would prefer not to store.

Without active oversight, this creates discomfort and potential risk, especially for users discussing confidential work or personal details.

ChatGPT addresses this by allowing users to review and explicitly delete specific stored information, giving them direct control over what the model remembers.

How To Access

Available via ChatGPT settings (ensure “Reference chat history” is enabled).

What ChatGPT’s Memory Feature Helps You Do

  • Personalise interactions: Responses adapt based on prior conversations.
  • Maintain continuity: Useful for ongoing projects or recurring topics.
  • Reduce repetition: Preferences and context don’t need to be re-explained each time.

Example

  • Step 1: Ask ChatGPT: “Based on our past conversations, list any potentially sensitive or personal information you know about me.”
  • Step 2: Review the response carefully
  • Step 3: If something feels sensitive, say: “Please forget my phone number.” (or any specific detail)
  • Step 4: ChatGPT updates its memory
  • Step 5: Re-run the original prompt to confirm the information is no longer stored

What Makes This Feature Stand Out?

  • User-controlled privacy: You decide what stays and what goes
  • Simple prompts: No technical steps required
  • Safer long-term usage: Encourages regular privacy hygiene

Pro tip: Periodically audit AI memory, especially after sensitive conversations.

Google Stitch: Pull Off Prototypes Like A Pro

What Problem Ddoes Google Stitch Solve?

Turning an idea into a working app prototype usually involves multiple handoffs, from sketch to designer to developer. These transitions often lead to misalignment, rework, and delays, especially for founders or small teams without design or coding expertise.

Google Stitch solves this by converting text prompts or rough sketches directly into both UI designs and production-ready HTML/CSS, bridging the gap between design and development in one step.

How To Access

Visit stitch.withgoogle.com

What Google Stitch Helps You Do

  • Generate UI from text: Describe your app idea in plain language
  • Export seamlessly: Send designs to Figma or code to development environments
  • Iterate naturally: Refine layouts using simple prompts
  • Test variants: Create multiple design versions for comparison

Example

You want to create a journaling app, but don’t code.

  • Step 1: Open Stitch → Select Web or Mobile
  • Step 2: Enter a prompt describing layout, colours, buttons, and navigation
  • Step 3: Stitch generates a UI mockup instantly
  • Step 4: Adjust via follow-up prompts or export to Figma for branding tweaks.

In minutes, you have a shareable, developer-ready prototype.

What Makes Google Stitch Special?

  • Powered by Gemini 2.5: Strong UI and layout understanding
  • Built-in image tools: Adjust visuals using Google’s Imagen
  • Multi-language support: Automatically localise UI copy
  • Free public beta: No-cost access with monthly limits

Grok: Native PDF Generation

What Problem Does Grok's PDF Generation Solve?

AI can generate great content, but turning that content into a clean, usable document is often painful. Users typically jump between chat tools, formatting software, and PDF exporters, breaking focus and wasting time.

xAI Grok fixes this “last-mile” problem by offering built-in PDF generation inside its Grok Studio, one place to draft, refine, and export documents.

How To Access

Visit grok.com

What Grok Helps You Do

  • Create structured documents: Generate resumes, invoices, and research papers from prompts.
  • Edit live: Refine layouts using LaTeX or Grok Studio’s editor.
  • Export instantly: Download polished PDFs without external tools.

Example

You need a professional invoice.

  • Step 1: Open Grok and enter a prompt like: “Create an invoice template with GST, company logo, and PDF export.”
  • Step 2: Grok switches to Studio mode automatically.
  • Step 3: Review and tweak formatting.
  • Step 4: Click Download to save the PDF.

What Makes Grok's PDF Feature Stand Out?

  • Utility-first: Solves a real workflow bottleneck
  • Interactive editing: Preview before exporting
  • Versatile use cases: Works for business, academic, and personal documents
  • Native PDF output: No third-party tools required

(Bindra & Magazine are the co-founders of AI&Beyond)

NOTE: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I control what ChatGPT remembers about our conversations?

You can manage ChatGPT's memory through its settings. Ensure 'Reference chat history' is enabled, then ask it to list what it knows and tell it to forget specific details.

What is Google Stitch and how does it help with app development?

Google Stitch converts text prompts or sketches directly into UI designs and production-ready HTML/CSS. This bridges the gap between design and development, streamlining the prototyping process.

How does Grok's PDF generation feature work?

Grok allows you to generate documents like resumes or invoices directly within its studio. You can then edit and export them as polished PDFs without needing separate software.

What is the main benefit of ChatGPT's memory management feature?

This feature offers user-controlled privacy by allowing you to review and delete sensitive information ChatGPT stores. It makes long-term usage safer and encourages regular privacy checks.

About the author Jaspreet Bindra

Bindra is the co-founder of AI & Beyond.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Google ChatGPT Grok TECHNOLOGY AI Tools Of The Week
