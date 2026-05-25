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HomeTechnologyThis AI Collar Claims To Translate What Your Dog Or Cat Is Actually Saying

This AI Collar Claims To Translate What Your Dog Or Cat Is Actually Saying

A Chinese startup has built an AI collar that claims to translate your pet's sounds into real sentences. Here's what PettiChat does and whether you should believe the hype.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chinese AI startup PettiChat developed smart collar translating pet sounds.
  • Collar uses AI and pet data for real-time audio translation.
  • Priced at $119, the device has garnered over 10,000 pre-orders.

A Chinese AI startup has built a smart collar that claims to translate pet sounds into human language in real time. The startup is based in Hangzhou and has developed the device, called PettiChat. The collar is powered by AI and is designed to work on both cats and dogs. It is lightweight, water-resistant, and comes with GPS tracking built in. 

The company says the device can also translate human words back into a language pets can understand, though independent verification of these claims is not yet available.

How Does The PettiChat AI Collar Actually Work?

The collar weighs just 27.2 grams and carries an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. It uses a clip-on design, so it can be attached to any existing collar without replacing it. GPS tracking is also built into the device, allowing owners to keep track of their pets at all times.

The technology behind PettiChat is built on the Qwen AI model from Alibaba Cloud. The model was trained on over 1.5 million real-world pet audio samples and 3,200 hours of annotated pet video data, collected with the help of veterinarians and volunteers over two years.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by AI / ChatGPT (@chatgptricks)

The collar uses a multimodal framework that reads both audio cues and visual behaviour to generate a translated response in just 1.2 seconds.

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The company claims PettiChat achieves a 94.6% contextual accuracy rate for cats and 92.3% for dogs. Benchmarks shared on its Kickstarter page also claim up to 98.6% average pet detection precision in certain recognition tests. 

However, no third-party studies or independent scientific validations are currently available to verify these figures. A single one-hour charge is said to power over 1,000 sentence translations.

What Features Does The PettiChat App Offer?

PettiChat comes with a companion app available on Android and iOS across more than 170 countries. The app includes chat history recall, pet diaries, custom voice settings, and behavioural analytics. An adaptive AI learning feature monitors pet behaviour over time and builds a customised language profile for each animal.

The collar is priced at 799 yuan ($119) as a one-time payment, with no recurring subscription required for any features. The company says it has received over 10,000 pre-orders so far.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's X Targets Copycat Accounts, Redirects Creator Payouts To Stop Viral Content Theft

The growing interest in pet communication technology comes as generative AI continues to push into areas that were once considered out of reach. Recently, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund led a $220 million investment round in New Zealand-based startup Halter, which develops AI-powered smart collars for cows.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is PettiChat?

PettiChat is a smart collar developed by a Chinese AI startup that claims to translate pet sounds into human language in real time. It is designed for both cats and dogs.

How does PettiChat work?

PettiChat uses a multimodal AI framework, powered by Alibaba Cloud's Qwen AI model, which analyzes both audio cues and visual behavior. It was trained on extensive pet audio and video data.

What features does the PettiChat collar offer?

The collar is lightweight, water-resistant, and includes GPS tracking. It can translate pet sounds into human language and claims to translate human words back into a language pets understand.

What can I do with the PettiChat app?

The companion app, available on Android and iOS, offers features like chat history, pet diaries, custom voice settings, and behavioral analytics. It also has an adaptive AI learning feature for customized language profiles.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
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