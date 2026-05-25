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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Now Lets You Use A Username: Here's How To Get Yours Before It's Taken

WhatsApp Now Lets You Use A Username: Here's How To Get Yours Before It's Taken

WhatsApp is rolling out usernames, letting you connect with people without revealing your phone number. Here is what the feature does and how to set it up.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp now allows optional usernames to protect phone numbers.
  • Usernames offer privacy, similar to other social platforms.
  • Usernames are between 3-35 characters, changeable anytime.

WhatsApp Username Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets users set a username, making it possible to connect with others without sharing a phone number. Similar to how usernames work on Telegram and Instagram, this addition gives WhatsApp users more control over their privacy. 

The feature is optional, so those who prefer to use the app as they always have can continue doing so without any changes to their experience. Nothing about the existing setup is altered if a user chooses not to create a username.

What You Need To Know About WhatsApp Usernames

The username feature comes with a few conditions worth knowing. Each WhatsApp account can only hold one username at a time, though users are free to change it later without it affecting their chats or account access. 

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The account will still remain linked to a phone number for login and recovery purposes, but if someone reaches out through a username, the phone number stays hidden from them.

Usernames can be between 3 and 35 characters long. Once a user enters their preferred username, WhatsApp will automatically check whether it is available before confirming the choice.

How To Set Up A Username On WhatsApp

Setting up a username on WhatsApp is straightforward. Here are the steps to follow:

  • Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.
  • Go to Settings, accessible via the three-dot icon in the top right corner on Android, or the Settings tab at the bottom of the screen on iPhone.
  • Tap on your profile name at the top of the page.
  • Select the username option from the profile settings menu.
  • Enter the username you want. It must be between 3 and 35 characters.
  • WhatsApp will check availability and confirm the username if it is free.

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Once set, users can share their username instead of a phone number, keeping their personal contact details private.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new WhatsApp username feature?

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature allowing users to set a username. This lets you connect with others without sharing your phone number, similar to other social media platforms.

Is setting up a WhatsApp username mandatory?

No, the username feature is optional. If you choose not to create one, your WhatsApp experience will remain unchanged.

How long do WhatsApp usernames need to be?

Usernames must be between 3 and 35 characters long. WhatsApp will check for availability once you enter your preferred username.

Can I change my WhatsApp username later?

Yes, you can change your username later without affecting your chats or account access. Your account will still be linked to your phone number for login.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp WhatsApp Update TECHNOLOGY
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