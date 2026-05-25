WhatsApp Now Lets You Use A Username: Here's How To Get Yours Before It's Taken

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp now allows optional usernames to protect phone numbers.

Usernames offer privacy, similar to other social platforms.

Usernames are between 3-35 characters, changeable anytime.

WhatsApp Username Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets users set a username, making it possible to connect with others without sharing a phone number. Similar to how usernames work on Telegram and Instagram, this addition gives WhatsApp users more control over their privacy.

The feature is optional, so those who prefer to use the app as they always have can continue doing so without any changes to their experience. Nothing about the existing setup is altered if a user chooses not to create a username.

What You Need To Know About WhatsApp Usernames

The username feature comes with a few conditions worth knowing. Each WhatsApp account can only hold one username at a time, though users are free to change it later without it affecting their chats or account access.

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The account will still remain linked to a phone number for login and recovery purposes, but if someone reaches out through a username, the phone number stays hidden from them.

Usernames can be between 3 and 35 characters long. Once a user enters their preferred username, WhatsApp will automatically check whether it is available before confirming the choice.

How To Set Up A Username On WhatsApp

Setting up a username on WhatsApp is straightforward. Here are the steps to follow:

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Go to Settings, accessible via the three-dot icon in the top right corner on Android, or the Settings tab at the bottom of the screen on iPhone.

Tap on your profile name at the top of the page.

Select the username option from the profile settings menu.

Enter the username you want. It must be between 3 and 35 characters.

WhatsApp will check availability and confirm the username if it is free.

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Once set, users can share their username instead of a phone number, keeping their personal contact details private.

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