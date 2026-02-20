India Now Largest ChatGPT Market Outside US. Coding Leads Surge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New data released by OpenAI under its OpenAI Signals initiative shows that Indian users are leaning heavily into technical and skill-driven use cases, particularly coding and data analysis. With ChatGPT crossing 100 million weekly active users in India, the country is now its largest market outside the US and the fastest-growing market for Codex. Weekly Codex usage in India has jumped four times in just the last two weeks.

Coding And Data Analysis Dominate Usage

The strongest signal from the report is clear. Coding and analytical tasks are leading adoption in India.

Indian Plus and Pro users are using ChatGPT’s data analysis tools at roughly four times the global average. Codex usage for coding tasks stands at nearly three times the global average. Even at a broader level, Indian users are almost three times more likely than the global median to ask coding-related questions.

Education-linked queries also remain strong, with Indian users nearly twice as likely to use ChatGPT for learning and study-related prompts compared to global averages.

The highest concentration of coding usage comes from India’s established tech hubs. Telangana leads the chart, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The data suggests that developers, engineers, and early-career tech professionals are embedding AI directly into programming and debugging workflows.

Work-Focused AI, Not Just Casual Use

Professional use cases are another defining pattern.

Around 35 percent of consumer messages in India are work-related, compared to about 30 percent globally. Within the workplace, users are primarily relying on ChatGPT for drafting and editing documents, technical troubleshooting, debugging code, and speeding up project execution.

The data shows that AI is not being used only for experimentation or entertainment. It is becoming part of daily productivity systems.

Ronnie Chatterji, Chief Economist, OpenAI, said “AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it - and that’s a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions. Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India’s AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype.”

Young Users Driving Technical Adoption

The surge is being powered largely by younger Indians.

Users aged 18 to 24 account for just under half of all messages sent from India. Those between 18 and 34 make up around 80 per cent of total consumer messages. This demographic skew helps explain the dominance of coding, education, and early-career professional use cases.

Outside work, nearly 35 per cent of usage revolves around practical guidance, while around 20 per cent each relates to general information and writing tasks.

The overall trend is unmistakable. In India, ChatGPT is evolving into a coding assistant, debugging partner, research aide, and workflow accelerator. Technical adoption is not trailing global benchmarks. It is outpacing them.