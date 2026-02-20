‘We Are Building The Future, Not Just Holding A Summit’: Vaishnaw On Pax Silica Declaration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday termed the Pax Silica Declaration a significant step for India's growing semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, as the country formally joined the US-led initiative on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said, "Trust in our country, in our world, trusts India because we respect IP, we have a large talent pool and we have conducted our foreign policy in a way which creates that trust and as a part of that today the Pax Silica was signed which is very important for semiconductor supply chain, semiconductor manufacturing, chip design for getting that entire semiconductor ecosystem well established in our country."

He added that Pax Silica becoming part of India would significantly benefit the electronics and semiconductor sectors.

"Already 10 plants are in the process of being established in India and very soon the first semiconductor plant will start commercial production. In that framework, in India, semiconductor design, chip design, today the most advanced 2 nanometre chips are being designed in India. A complete ecosystem is emerging in India and for that the Pax Silica will be of great importance and it will benefit the youth of India," he said.

India signed the Pax Silica Declaration alongside US officials, including Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg. The initiative, led by the US Department of State, focuses on AI collaboration and strengthening secure semiconductor supply chains among trusted partners.

Addressing the AI Summit, Vaishnaw credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

"We are not just holding a summit here; we are building the future. We are laying the foundation for the young generation," he said, adding that India's youth would drive and benefit from decades of sustained growth.

Emphasising India's demographic advantage, he added, "India is a young nation today... beyond 2047 there will be another 50 years of growth period. You will be the lucky ones of that growth."

Taking a jibe at the previous government, Vaishnaw said, "If this spirit had remained since 1947, you all cannot imagine how much compounding would have happened in India's growth. No problem, even if it's from 2014. Your generation will benefit from this compounding."

