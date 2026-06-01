Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyScientists Built An AI That Reads 3,500-Year-Old Clay Tablets: Here Is What It Found

Scientists Built An AI That Reads 3,500-Year-Old Clay Tablets: Here Is What It Found

A new AI system is helping researchers piece together broken clay tablets from ancient civilisations, and it works faster than any human expert ever could.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AI tool Palaeographicum reads and compares ancient cuneiform handwriting.
  • System analyzes millions of characters, identifying scribal writing style nuances.
  • AI aids tablet reconstruction and potentially dates undated fragments.

Researchers have developed an AI-powered tool that can read and compare handwriting on cuneiform clay tablets dating back over 3,500 years. The system, called Palaeographicum, was built by researchers from the University of Würzburg and the Academy of Sciences and Literature Mainz. It is being seen as a significant step forward in the study of Ancient Near Eastern civilisations, as it takes on one of archaeology's most time-consuming challenges: piecing together broken clay tablets and matching them to their original scribes. 

The tool processes millions of cuneiform characters in minutes, work that previously took trained experts several days to complete.

How Does the AI Tool Read 3,500-Year-Old Cuneiform Tablets?

Cuneiform is among the oldest known writing systems in the world. Ancient scribes used a stylus to press wedge-shaped symbols into wet clay, creating records that have survived thousands of years, often in fragments. 

Palaeographicum works by scanning and comparing handwriting patterns across a database that currently holds more than 70,000 photographs containing over five million cuneiform characters.

ALSO READ: Trying To Make Money As An Influencer? Brands Can Now Build An AI Version For Rs 26 Lakh

What sets the tool apart is its ability to detect subtle differences in individual writing styles. Even in an ancient script pressed into clay, scribes had personal habits; some made deeper marks, others spaced symbols differently. The AI picks up on these patterns much like a forensic handwriting analyst would.

According to Professor Daniel Schwemer, head of Ancient Near Eastern Studies at the University of Würzburg, the AI is "radically changing" research work and saving thousands of hours for scholars.

What Could This Mean For The Study Of Ancient Civilisations?

Beyond tablet reconstruction, the tool may also help date undated clay fragments by tracking how handwriting styles changed over centuries. 

Researchers are working toward future versions that could automatically identify individual scribes and follow their work across multiple documents.

ALSO READ: AC Blast In Delhi Killed Ex-IAS Officer & Damaged A Ministry Office: Here's How To Stay Safe

The long-term goal is to build a detailed picture of writing culture within the ancient Hittite civilisation, which thrived in present-day Turkey roughly 3,500 years ago.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Palaeographicum?

Palaeographicum is an AI-powered tool developed by researchers that can read and compare handwriting on ancient cuneiform clay tablets. It helps in reconstructing broken tablets and identifying scribes.

How does Palaeographicum analyze cuneiform tablets?

The AI system scans and compares handwriting patterns across a large database of cuneiform characters. It detects subtle differences in individual writing styles, similar to a forensic handwriting analyst.

How can this AI tool benefit the study of ancient civilizations?

Palaeographicum can significantly speed up research by processing millions of characters quickly, saving scholars thousands of hours. It may also help in dating undated fragments by tracking handwriting evolution.

What are the future goals for Palaeographicum?

Future versions aim to automatically identify individual scribes and track their work across multiple documents. The ultimate goal is to create a detailed picture of writing culture in ancient civilizations like the Hittites.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Scientists Built An AI That Reads 3,500-Year-Old Clay Tablets: Here Is What It Found
Scientists Built An AI That Reads 3,500-Year-Old Clay Tablets: Here Is What It Found
Technology
Trying To Make Money As An Influencer? Brands Can Now Build An AI Version For Rs 26 Lakh
Trying To Make Money As An Influencer? Brands Can Now Build An AI Version For Rs 26 Lakh
Technology
AC Blast In Delhi Killed Ex-IAS Officer & Damaged A Ministry Office: Here's How To Stay Safe
AC Blast In Delhi Killed Ex-IAS Officer & Damaged A Ministry Office: Here's How To Stay Safe
Technology
AMD Brings Back Fan-Favourite CPU, Drops News Ryzen Gaming Chips, Extends AM5 Support Till 2029
AMD Brings Back Fan-Favourite CPU, Extends AM5 Support Till 2029
Advertisement

Videos

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh House, Recreates Crime Scene in Ongoing Probe
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene With Dummy Body at Suspect Giribala Singh’s Home
CBSE Portal Delayed: Students Face Trouble as Website Remains Under Maintenance
Lucknow Tension: Pasi Fort Dispute Escalates as Protesters Confront MP RK Chaudhary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget