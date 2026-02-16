Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyNPCI Launches UPI One World, Letting Foreigners Pay Like Locals In India

NPCI Launches UPI One World, Letting Foreigners Pay Like Locals In India

NPCI’s UPI One World allows foreign visitors to make quick UPI payments in India without an Indian bank account, making shopping, food and travel easier during short visits.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

AI Impact Summit 2026: India has taken another big step in digital payments as the India Impact Summit 2026 begins today in New Delhi. To welcome global delegates, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched UPI One World, a special UPI-based wallet for visitors from over 40 countries. The service lets foreign travellers pay easily at the airport and summit venue without an Indian bank account or mobile number.

It aims to showcase India’s fast, simple, and secure payment system to global leaders attending the five-day event.

UPI One World Makes Payments Easy For Global Delegates

With UPI One World, international visitors can make quick Person-to-Merchant payments just like locals. The service is currently in a pilot phase and is available at New Delhi International Airport and the NPCI Pavilion at the summit venue. Delegates can pay at shops, food outlets, and counters by simply scanning regular UPI QR codes.

According to Sohini Rajola, Executive Director (Growth) at NPCI, UPI is the world’s largest real-time payment system. Through this initiative, NPCI wants to give foreign delegates a real-life experience of India’s digital public infrastructure. The idea is simple: show how smooth and fast payments can support a connected global digital economy.

Users can load up to Rs 25,000 in a single transaction, with a monthly limit of Rs 50,000. If any balance is left unused, it can be refunded to the original card, following foreign exchange rules. This removes the stress of handling cash or exchanging currency during short visits.

UPI One World App: How International Travellers Can Use It

Getting started with UPI One World is simple. Travellers need to download the CheqUPI app, powered by Transcorp, from Android or iOS app stores. After installing the app, users register by entering their passport and visa details.

Next, they complete identity verification by uploading a selfie and setting a UPI PIN. Once approved, they receive a unique UPI ID. 

Funds can then be added using an international debit or credit card. Payments are made by scanning any standard UPI QR code.

The launch comes at a strong time for UPI, which processed 21.70 billion transactions in January 2026 alone. Through UPI One World at the India Impact Summit 2026, NPCI is clearly sending one message to the world: India’s digital payments are ready for everyone.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UPI One World?

UPI One World is a special UPI-based wallet launched by NPCI for foreign delegates attending the India Impact Summit 2026. It allows them to make payments easily without an Indian bank account or mobile number.

How can international travellers use UPI One World?

Travellers need to download the CheqUPI app, register with passport and visa details, verify their identity, and set a UPI PIN. Funds can then be added using an international card, and payments are made by scanning UPI QR codes.

What are the transaction limits for UPI One World?

Users can load up to Rs 25,000 in a single transaction and have a monthly limit of Rs 50,000. Any unused balance can be refunded to the original card.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI PM Modi Business TECHNOLOGY AI Impact Summit AI Impact Summit 2026 AI Impact Summit Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately
Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately
News
Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Kumar Borah Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Resignation Within Hours
Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Kumar Borah Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Resignation Within Hours
India
SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
Education
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026: First Exam Mandatory, Missing 3 Subjects May Result In ‘Essential Repeat’
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026: First Exam Mandatory, Missing 3 Subjects May Result In ‘Essential Repeat’
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns
Breaking News: Supreme Court Questions Direct Plea in Assam CM Video Case
Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Main Shooter Ritik Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Breaking News: Bomb Threats to Courts in 18 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget