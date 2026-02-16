NPCI Launches UPI One World, Letting Foreigners Pay Like Locals In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AI Impact Summit 2026: India has taken another big step in digital payments as the India Impact Summit 2026 begins today in New Delhi. To welcome global delegates, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched UPI One World, a special UPI-based wallet for visitors from over 40 countries. The service lets foreign travellers pay easily at the airport and summit venue without an Indian bank account or mobile number.

It aims to showcase India’s fast, simple, and secure payment system to global leaders attending the five-day event.

UPI One World Makes Payments Easy For Global Delegates

With UPI One World, international visitors can make quick Person-to-Merchant payments just like locals. The service is currently in a pilot phase and is available at New Delhi International Airport and the NPCI Pavilion at the summit venue. Delegates can pay at shops, food outlets, and counters by simply scanning regular UPI QR codes.

According to Sohini Rajola, Executive Director (Growth) at NPCI, UPI is the world’s largest real-time payment system. Through this initiative, NPCI wants to give foreign delegates a real-life experience of India’s digital public infrastructure. The idea is simple: show how smooth and fast payments can support a connected global digital economy.

Users can load up to Rs 25,000 in a single transaction, with a monthly limit of Rs 50,000. If any balance is left unused, it can be refunded to the original card, following foreign exchange rules. This removes the stress of handling cash or exchanging currency during short visits.

UPI One World App: How International Travellers Can Use It

Getting started with UPI One World is simple. Travellers need to download the CheqUPI app, powered by Transcorp, from Android or iOS app stores. After installing the app, users register by entering their passport and visa details.

Next, they complete identity verification by uploading a selfie and setting a UPI PIN. Once approved, they receive a unique UPI ID.

Funds can then be added using an international debit or credit card. Payments are made by scanning any standard UPI QR code.

The launch comes at a strong time for UPI, which processed 21.70 billion transactions in January 2026 alone. Through UPI One World at the India Impact Summit 2026, NPCI is clearly sending one message to the world: India’s digital payments are ready for everyone.