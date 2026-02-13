Are You Going To Be Charged On Every Rs 1,000 UPI Transfer? Here’s What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s payment habits have changed fast in the last few years. Earlier, cash was the main way to pay for daily needs. Now, most people prefer digital payments, especially UPI. It is quick, simple, and works almost everywhere, from small tea stalls to big online stores. Recently, social media posts claimed that users will now have to pay charges on every UPI transaction.

This created confusion and fear among many people. However, the truth is different. The government has clarified the real position on UPI charges.

UPI Payment Charges Truth: Are Users Required To Pay Fees?

Many viral posts are saying that UPI payment charges will be applied to every transaction. Because of this, some users are becoming hesitant to scan QR codes and pay through apps.

But officially, there is no such rule for common users. UPI transactions remain free for individuals. There is no government order that says customers must pay fees for sending or receiving money through UPI.

Authorities have clearly stated that digital payments should stay easy and affordable. UPI is designed to promote cashless transactions across India. Charging users for every payment would go against that goal.

Whether you are paying for groceries, booking a cab, ordering food, or paying bills, you can continue using UPI without extra cost. Right now, the claim about new UPI fees for users is only a rumour.

UPI Payment Charges Update in Budget 2026–27

In Budget 2026–27, the central government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore to support UPI and RuPay debit card transactions. This step is meant to help the system run smoothly and support merchants.

It mainly covers the merchant discount rate support so that small shopkeepers and vendors are not burdened with extra costs.

This budget support shows that the government still wants to push digital payments strongly. The focus is on growth, not on adding UPI payment charges for users. Small businesses, street vendors, and daily buyers can keep using UPI as before.

It remains fast, secure, and free for normal transactions. So if you see posts claiming that every UPI payment will be charged, treat them as misleading and not official.