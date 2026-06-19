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HomeTechnologyNothing Just Cancelled CMF Phone 3 Pro After Memory Prices Spiral Out Of Control

Nothing Just Cancelled CMF Phone 3 Pro After Memory Prices Spiral Out Of Control

Nothing just dropped a phone that everyone expected. Behind the decision is a global squeeze that could make budget smartphones harder to find this year.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nothing cancelled CMF Phone 3 Pro due to rising memory prices.
  • Co-founder explained upgrade impossible, given current high RAM costs.
  • AI demand drives memory prices, impacting budget smartphones industry-wide.

Nothing has confirmed that the CMF Phone 3 Pro will not be launching this year, putting an end to speculation around a successor to last year's budget favourite. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis said rising memory prices have made it impossible to build a phone that offers a genuine upgrade while keeping costs low enough for the CMF brand. 

The decision reflects a wider problem hitting smartphone makers, as soaring RAM prices driven by AI demand are squeezing margins across the industry, making affordable devices harder to justify.

Why Did Nothing Drop The CMF Phone 3 Pro Plan?

Posting on X, Evangelidis explained that the company had been working on a follow-up to the CMF Phone 2 Pro, but the economics no longer worked out. "With memory prices where they are right now, we can't build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF," he wrote. 

He added that other CMF products are still in the pipeline, including items in "entirely new categories," and that Nothing will launch new phones this year, just not under the CMF name, suggesting they will carry higher price tags.

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This isn't a complete surprise, as Counterpoint had earlier warned that budget phones could see a "permanent removal" from some markets, largely due to AI data centres driving up demand for RAM and squeezing supply.

Why Is Apple's Tim Cook Worried About Rising Costs Too?

Apple is facing a similar squeeze. Outgoing CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal that the company has been absorbing higher manufacturing costs for months but can no longer keep doing so. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable," he said. 

Cook also pointed to a supply-demand mismatch in the memory chip market, saying, "There's less supply at a time when consumers want devices and the memory guys are passing along huge price increases."

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 Pro For Almost Rs 31,000 Off, But Here's What You're Really Buying

Research firm Omdia expects average smartphone prices globally to rise by around 20% in 2026. Other companies, including Sony, Nintendo, and TSMC, have also flagged similar cost pressures recently.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the CMF Phone 3 Pro cancelled?

Rising memory prices made it impossible to create a genuine upgrade at a price suitable for the CMF brand. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis confirmed this, stating the economics no longer worked out.

What is causing the increase in memory prices?

Soaring RAM prices are primarily driven by the high demand from AI data centers. This demand is squeezing supply and increasing costs across the smartphone industry.

Are other CMF products still being developed?

Yes, Akis Evangelidis stated that other CMF products are still in the pipeline, including items in entirely new categories.

Will Nothing release any new phones this year?

Yes, Nothing will launch new phones this year, but not under the CMF name. This suggests they will carry higher price tags than CMF devices.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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