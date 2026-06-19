The pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro (128GB, Desert Titanium) is available for Rs 78,999 on Maplestore. This offers a saving of approximately Rs 30,901 from its original listed price of Rs 1,09,900.
iPhone 16 Pro For Almost Rs 31,000 Off, But Here's What You're Really Buying
A pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro is listed at nearly Rs 31,000 off its original price. But before you click buy, here's what its battery health and condition actually mean.
- Maplestore offers pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro 128GB discounted.
- Priced at Rs 78,999, a Rs 30,901 saving.
- Check specific pre-owned condition details on Maplestore.
iPhone 16 Pro Discount: If you have been waiting to get your hands on an iPhone 16 Pro without spending a fortune, here is your chance. The pre-owned 128GB variant in Desert Titanium colour is now listed at a steep discount on Maplestore. While the original listed price stands at Rs 1,09,900, buyers can get this pre-owned unit for Rs 78,999.
The device comes with a battery health of 91%, making it a solid pick for those looking to upgrade without paying the full retail price for a brand-new model.
What Is The Discount Offer On The Pre-Owned iPhone 16 Pro?
The biggest draw here is the price gap. According to the listing on Maplestore, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB, Desert Titanium) is available as a pre-owned unit for Rs 78,999, down from its listed price of Rs 1,09,900. That is a difference of roughly Rs 30,901, a significant saving for anyone wanting this model.
Since this is a pre-owned device, buyers should know that Maplestore offers pre-owned phones in four different condition categories: Almost New, Superb, Good, and Fair.
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The exact condition of this particular unit, along with its 91% battery health, should be checked before purchase, as pre-owned devices may show signs of use depending on which category they fall under.
What Are The Specifications Of The Pre-Owned iPhone 16 Pro?
This pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro comes with 128GB of internal storage and a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622 x 1206 pixels. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip and runs on the iOS 18 operating system.
On the camera front, the pre-owned unit features a 48MP Fusion rear camera along with a 48MP Ultra Wide lens and a 12MP 5x Telephoto camera. It also supports Smart HDR 5, a Sapphire Crystal Lens Cover, and Portrait Lighting with six effects. The front camera is a 12MP shooter with autofocus.
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The pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and supports Qi wireless charging. It also comes with Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and Crash Detection for added safety.
Buyers interested in this pre-owned model can check the listing directly on Maplestore for further details on condition and availability.
Before You Go
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the discounted price of the pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro?
What is the battery health of this pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro?
The pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro unit listed at a discount comes with a battery health of 91%. This makes it a solid option for those looking to upgrade.
What are some key technical details of this iPhone 16 Pro?
This unit has 128GB storage and a 6.3-inch display. It's powered by an A18 Pro chip and features a 48MP Fusion rear camera.
What are the condition categories for pre-owned phones?
Maplestore offers pre-owned phones in four categories: Almost New, Superb, Good, and Fair. Buyers should verify the specific unit's condition before purchase.