Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 16 Pro For Almost Rs 31,000 Off, But Here's What You're Really Buying

iPhone 16 Pro For Almost Rs 31,000 Off, But Here's What You're Really Buying

A pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro is listed at nearly Rs 31,000 off its original price. But before you click buy, here's what its battery health and condition actually mean.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maplestore offers pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro 128GB discounted.
  • Priced at Rs 78,999, a Rs 30,901 saving.
  • Check specific pre-owned condition details on Maplestore.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: If you have been waiting to get your hands on an iPhone 16 Pro without spending a fortune, here is your chance. The pre-owned 128GB variant in Desert Titanium colour is now listed at a steep discount on Maplestore. While the original listed price stands at Rs 1,09,900, buyers can get this pre-owned unit for Rs 78,999. 

The device comes with a battery health of 91%, making it a solid pick for those looking to upgrade without paying the full retail price for a brand-new model.

What Is The Discount Offer On The Pre-Owned iPhone 16 Pro?

The biggest draw here is the price gap. According to the listing on Maplestore, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB, Desert Titanium) is available as a pre-owned unit for Rs 78,999, down from its listed price of Rs 1,09,900. That is a difference of roughly Rs 30,901, a significant saving for anyone wanting this model.

Since this is a pre-owned device, buyers should know that Maplestore offers pre-owned phones in four different condition categories: Almost New, Superb, Good, and Fair. 

ALSO READ: 'Super Disorganised': Anthropic CEO Finally Opens Up About The Viral Hand-Holding Moment At AI Summit

The exact condition of this particular unit, along with its 91% battery health, should be checked before purchase, as pre-owned devices may show signs of use depending on which category they fall under.

What Are The Specifications Of The Pre-Owned iPhone 16 Pro?

This pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro comes with 128GB of internal storage and a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622 x 1206 pixels. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip and runs on the iOS 18 operating system.

On the camera front, the pre-owned unit features a 48MP Fusion rear camera along with a 48MP Ultra Wide lens and a 12MP 5x Telephoto camera. It also supports Smart HDR 5, a Sapphire Crystal Lens Cover, and Portrait Lighting with six effects. The front camera is a 12MP shooter with autofocus.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Price In India: The Rs 5,499 Clue That Could Reveal Rockstar's Plans

The pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and supports Qi wireless charging. It also comes with Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and Crash Detection for added safety. 

Buyers interested in this pre-owned model can check the listing directly on Maplestore for further details on condition and availability.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the discounted price of the pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro?

The pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro (128GB, Desert Titanium) is available for Rs 78,999 on Maplestore. This offers a saving of approximately Rs 30,901 from its original listed price of Rs 1,09,900.

What is the battery health of this pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro?

The pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro unit listed at a discount comes with a battery health of 91%. This makes it a solid option for those looking to upgrade.

What are some key technical details of this iPhone 16 Pro?

This unit has 128GB storage and a 6.3-inch display. It's powered by an A18 Pro chip and features a 48MP Fusion rear camera.

What are the condition categories for pre-owned phones?

Maplestore offers pre-owned phones in four categories: Almost New, Superb, Good, and Fair. Buyers should verify the specific unit's condition before purchase.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jun 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple IPhone 16 TECHNOLOGY IPhone 16 Pro Discount
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gadgets
iPhone 16 Pro For Almost Rs 31,000 Off, But Here's What You're Really Buying
iPhone 16 Pro For Almost Rs 31,000 Off, But Here's What You're Really Buying
Gadgets
Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro: Here's A Head To Head To Help You Decide Smarter
Redmi Turbo 5 vs Poco X8 Pro: Here's A Head To Head To Help You Decide Smarter
Gadgets
iPhone 18 Pro New Colours Leaked? Slow Down, This Isn't What It Looks Like
iPhone 18 Pro New Colours Leaked? Slow Down, This Isn't What It Looks Like
Gadgets
JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Specs, Price And Everything In Between
JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Specs, Price And Everything In Between
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ram Temple donation probe deepens as SIT investigation gains momentum
NATION ALERT: Ram Temple donation management under scrutiny amid transparency concerns
GEOPOLITICAL WATCH: US-Iran deal sparks debate as Israel voices concerns over regional balance
US Iran tensions: Iran pulls out of Geneva talks as US-Iran mega deal tensions rise sharply
BREAKING: Shiv Sena 60th Foundation Day sees Uddhav vs Shinde camps hold rival rallies in Mumbai
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget