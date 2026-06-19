iPhone 16 Pro For Almost Rs 31,000 Off, But Here's What You're Really Buying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maplestore offers pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro 128GB discounted.

Priced at Rs 78,999, a Rs 30,901 saving.

Check specific pre-owned condition details on Maplestore.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: If you have been waiting to get your hands on an iPhone 16 Pro without spending a fortune, here is your chance. The pre-owned 128GB variant in Desert Titanium colour is now listed at a steep discount on Maplestore. While the original listed price stands at Rs 1,09,900, buyers can get this pre-owned unit for Rs 78,999.

The device comes with a battery health of 91%, making it a solid pick for those looking to upgrade without paying the full retail price for a brand-new model.

What Is The Discount Offer On The Pre-Owned iPhone 16 Pro?

The biggest draw here is the price gap. According to the listing on Maplestore, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB, Desert Titanium) is available as a pre-owned unit for Rs 78,999, down from its listed price of Rs 1,09,900. That is a difference of roughly Rs 30,901, a significant saving for anyone wanting this model.

Since this is a pre-owned device, buyers should know that Maplestore offers pre-owned phones in four different condition categories: Almost New, Superb, Good, and Fair.

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The exact condition of this particular unit, along with its 91% battery health, should be checked before purchase, as pre-owned devices may show signs of use depending on which category they fall under.

What Are The Specifications Of The Pre-Owned iPhone 16 Pro?

This pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro comes with 128GB of internal storage and a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622 x 1206 pixels. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip and runs on the iOS 18 operating system.

On the camera front, the pre-owned unit features a 48MP Fusion rear camera along with a 48MP Ultra Wide lens and a 12MP 5x Telephoto camera. It also supports Smart HDR 5, a Sapphire Crystal Lens Cover, and Portrait Lighting with six effects. The front camera is a 12MP shooter with autofocus.

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The pre-owned iPhone 16 Pro is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and supports Qi wireless charging. It also comes with Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and Crash Detection for added safety.

Buyers interested in this pre-owned model can check the listing directly on Maplestore for further details on condition and availability.