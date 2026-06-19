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HomeTechnologyDo You Now Need To Pay Rs 79 To Use WhatsApp? Here's The Truth

Do You Now Need To Pay Rs 79 To Use WhatsApp? Here's The Truth

WhatsApp has rolled out a paid plan for the first time in India. Here's what Rs 79 a month actually buys you, and whether your free chats are affected.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp Plus, new paid subscription, offers visual customisation, Rs 79 monthly.
  • Subscribers get themes, icons, ringtones, increased pinned chat limit.
  • Core features remain free; gradual rollout, check app settings.

WhatsApp has rolled out its first-ever paid subscription plan in India, called WhatsApp Plus. Available for both Android and iOS users, the plan is priced at Rs 79 per month, though new subscribers get the first month free as a trial. The good news for regular users is that this isn't a shift away from the app being free. 

Core features like messaging, calling, status updates and end-to-end encryption remain untouched and continue to be available to everyone at no cost.

What Does The WhatsApp Plus Subscription Actually Offer?

According to details shared by the company, WhatsApp Plus is essentially a customisation pack rather than a functional overhaul. Subscribers get access to 18 new colour themes to change how the app looks, along with 14 new app icon designs. 

Beyond visuals, the plan adds a few practical extras too, including exclusive ringtones not available to non-subscribers and new sticker packs. One useful change is the increase in the pin limit for chats; users can now pin up to 20 chats at once, up from the earlier cap. 

Additional controls for organising and customising the chat list have also been included, making day-to-day use feel more personalised.

How Can Users Subscribe To WhatsApp Plus?

Signing up is fairly straightforward. Users need to head to WhatsApp's Settings, find the Subscriptions section, and select the WhatsApp Plus option to proceed with payment, which is processed through the Google Play Store. 

Once activated, users receive a confirmation notification. That said, the rollout isn't universal yet. If the option isn't visible under Subscriptions, it simply means the feature hasn't reached that account so far, and users may need to wait a few more days for it to appear.

As for whether it's worth getting, that really depends on individual usage. Anyone who primarily uses WhatsApp for basic messaging and is already comfortable with its current look and feature set may not find much reason to opt in, since none of the core functionality changes either way.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is WhatsApp's first paid subscription plan in India, available for Android and iOS users. It offers a customization pack with visual enhancements and practical extras.

How much does the WhatsApp Plus subscription cost?

The plan is priced at Rs 79 per month. New subscribers also receive the first month free as a trial period.

What exclusive features does WhatsApp Plus offer?

Subscribers get 18 new color themes, 14 new app icon designs, exclusive ringtones, new sticker packs, and can pin up to 20 chats.

How can users subscribe to WhatsApp Plus?

Users can subscribe by going to WhatsApp's Settings, then Subscriptions, and selecting the WhatsApp Plus option. Payment is processed through the Google Play Store.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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