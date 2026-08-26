Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri Denies Hiding Teen Safety Data In Landmark Meta Trial

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri denied concealing platform data.

Prosecutors questioned low usage figures for teen safety features.

States accuse Meta of designing addictive products harming youth.

Lawsuit seeks $200 billion damages, impacting future product design.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has rejected allegations from US prosecutors that Meta concealed unfavourable information about the platform from the public, telling a California courtroom that he was not trying to encourage his team to hide anything.

“I am not trying to encourage my team to hide anything,” Mosseri said while testifying on Tuesday in a closely watched social media trial.

Mosseri is the first senior executive from Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, to take the witness stand in the landmark lawsuit brought by 29 US states. His testimony began late Tuesday and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

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Instagram CEO Questioned Over Teen Safety Data

Prosecutors repeatedly questioned Mosseri about the company’s decision not to publicly disclose low usage figures for some Instagram features designed to improve safety for teenagers.

When asked why such figures were not made public, Mosseri defended the company’s approach, saying: “We don’t publish every single stat.”

Colorado prosecutor Jason Slothouber focused on Instagram’s Take a Break feature, which encourages teenagers to stop using the platform after spending an extended period scrolling. Slothouber noted that only 1.8% of teenagers had signed up for the tool, despite Mosseri having promoted it publicly without revealing the figure.

Mosseri responded that he had acknowledged publicly that the opt-in rates were low, although he could not recall whether he had disclosed specific numbers.

States Accuse Meta Of Designing Addictive Products

The jury trial is being held in federal court in Oakland, California, and began with opening statements last week. The case centres on allegations that Meta intentionally designed its social media platforms in ways that encouraged young people to use them excessively.

The states argue that the company’s products contributed to mental health problems among young users, including anxiety, depression and suicide. They have also accused Meta of routinely collecting data from children under 13 without parental consent, allegedly violating federal and state laws.

Meta has denied the allegations and argued that the states are pursuing an “outlandish payout”. The company has maintained that its safety teams work to improve protections for young users.

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Meta Faces Potential $200 Billion Damages

If Meta is found liable, the company could face damages of up to $200 billion, along with potential changes to the design of its products aimed at making them safer for children.

The stakes extend beyond the financial consequences. Legal experts say the verdict could have a major impact on how social media platforms design and operate products used by young people.

A Meta spokesperson said Tuesday that the company’s safety teams strive to be industry-leading. The spokesperson also said Mosseri’s testimony demonstrated that Meta conducts research aimed at identifying ways to improve the user experience.