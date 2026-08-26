Mamdani Against Mohan Bhagwat Event At Madison Square Garden: 'Don't Support Rally'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he does not support a planned event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Madison Square Garden, while acknowledging that the city may not have the legal authority to intervene in a private gathering.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address around 5,000 members of the Indian diaspora at the New York venue on August 29. His US visit is part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's global outreach programme marking its centenary year.

Asked about the event and protests opposing Bhagwat's appearance, Mamdani said he was against the gathering but was unsure whether the city had the jurisdiction to cancel it.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event," Mamdani said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Why Mamdani Opposes Bhagwat Event

Mamdani, the first Indian-American to serve as New York City's mayor, said his position was also shaped by his family ties to India.

"My mother's family is all still in India," he said, adding that his understanding of the country was rooted in the idea of a pluralistic society where people from different backgrounds could have an equal sense of belonging.

He said the India he grew up learning about was one that represented "a pluralistic society" and "a secular republic" that embraced everyone who belonged to the country.

Mamdani said he was deeply opposed to what he described as the emergence of an exclusionary political movement.

He said such an approach was contrary to the values of New York City, which he said believes in equal belonging regardless of a person's "colour, creed, religion, faith" or place of origin.

Protests Planned Against Bhagwat Event

Bhagwat's proposed appearance has drawn opposition from several interfaith and civil rights groups.

Organisations including Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian American Muslim Council and the Interfaith Centre of New York held a press conference outside New York City Hall and called for the event to be cancelled.