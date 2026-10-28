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English NewsNewsIndia‘Gyanu Must Go’: Cockroach Janta Party Backs INDIA Bloc’s November 1 Rally

‘Gyanu Must Go’: Cockroach Janta Party Backs INDIA Bloc’s November 1 Rally

The Cockroach Janta Party backs the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally, demanding accountability over voter roll revision and Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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  • Expresses concern about eligible voters being excluded from rolls.

The Cockroach Janta Party has extended its support to the INDIA bloc’s November 1 protest rally, calling for accountability over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party said the exercise had raised questions about the exclusion of eligible voters and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arguing that restoring public trust in the Election Commission was essential to protecting free and fair elections.

‘Gyanu Must Go’

In its statement, the Cockroach Janta Party said the fundamental principle of democracy was that people should choose their government, rather than governments choosing their voters. It alleged that the SIR exercise had undermined this principle and said Kumar had lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections.

The party argued that his resignation was necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission. Its position echoed calls for accountability from supporters of the INDIA bloc’s planned rally on November 1.

Saurav Das also voiced support for the protest, stating, “We extend our support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 protest rally.” He added, “Justice and accountability must prevail!”

Abhijeet Dipke, meanwhile, used the slogan “GYANU MUST GO!” to underline the demand for Kumar’s resignation.

Also Read: ‘Guess How Many Seats Cong Won?’ PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Over MLC Poll Results

'Voter Rights At Stake'

CJP further said every adult citizen had been granted an equal right to vote, regardless of caste, religion, gender, educational background or economic circumstances. The party argued that the democratic vision behind this provision was to bring more citizens into the electoral process, rather than risk excluding them.

The party also said the Election Commission had a responsibility to safeguard every eligible citizen’s right to vote and ensure that electoral processes remained fair and inclusive.

Also Read: MLC Polls: Congress Wins Zero Seats Across 4 States, Karnataka Setback Adds To Concerns

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
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Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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