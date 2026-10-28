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English NewsNewsWorld‘Election Was Stolen’: Netanyahu Accuses Arab Parties Of Fraud, Demands Investigation

‘Election Was Stolen’: Netanyahu Accuses Arab Parties Of Fraud, Demands Investigation

Netanyahu accuses Arab parties of election fraud, alleging bribery, threats and voting irregularities as Likud seeks a probe by Israeli authorities.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 11:15 PM (IST)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Arab parties of electoral fraud. In a statement, Netanyahu said the Likud party was submitting hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence to the police, the Shin Bet and the Central Elections Committee, demanding a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities at Arab polling stations and prosecution of those found responsible.

Fraud Allegations

Netanyahu alleged that Arab parties had stolen the election through serious violations, including bribery, intimidation, violence, forgery and the use of prohibited software to mobilise voters.

He said the Likud party was handing over evidence relating to alleged irregularities at several Arab polling stations. These reportedly included thousands of envelopes containing cash and Ra’am party slips, threats against polling station staff, multiple voting behind polling booths and voting using duplicate identities.

The allegations also included discrepancies between the number of ballot envelopes and the number of registered voters, as well as the alleged use of software prohibited under election rules.

‘Avoid New Elections’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged political leaders to approach coalition negotiations with an open mind and work towards forming a government, warning against another election as partial results showed neither of the two main blocs securing a parliamentary majority.

Speaking a day after the legislative vote, Herzog called on leaders to make every effort to break the political deadlock.

“We must do everything to avoid new elections,” Herzog said, urging political leaders to prioritise negotiations and seek a way forward amid the inconclusive results.

Also Read: ‘We Must Avoid New Elections’: Israeli President Herzog Urges Parties To Compromise

Results Remain Mixed

With 84.5 per cent of ballot boxes counted, partial results released by Israel’s Central Elections Committee show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc leading with 54 seats, while the opposition bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has secured 49 seats.

Arab-led parties, including the Joint List and Ra’am, are projected to win 17 seats, according to the latest figures released at 12.34 pm local time.

Several parties remain below the 3.25 per cent electoral threshold required to enter parliament. Reservists has secured 2.7 per cent of the vote, People of Israel 1.6 per cent and Charedi Public 0.2 per cent.

Also Read: Israel Election: 84% Of Ballot Boxes Counted, Netanyahu Leads But Majority Out Of Reach

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections Israel Election Results
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