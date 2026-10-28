‘Election Was Stolen’: Netanyahu Accuses Arab Parties Of Fraud, Demands Investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Arab parties of electoral fraud. In a statement, Netanyahu said the Likud party was submitting hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence to the police, the Shin Bet and the Central Elections Committee, demanding a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities at Arab polling stations and prosecution of those found responsible.

Fraud Allegations

Netanyahu alleged that Arab parties had stolen the election through serious violations, including bribery, intimidation, violence, forgery and the use of prohibited software to mobilise voters.

הליכוד: הבחירות במדינת ישראל נגנבו על ידי מפלגות ערביות שתומכות בטרור ובחיסול המדינה היהודית באמצעות עבירות פליליות חמורות של שוחד, איומים, אלימות, זיופים ושימוש בתוכנות אסורות להמרצת מצביעים. מפלגת הליכוד מעבירה למשטרה, לשב״כ ולוועדת הבחירות מאות עדויות וראיות על גניבת בחירות בקלפיות ערביות רבות- אלפי מעטפות עם כסף מזומן ופתקי רע״ם, איומים ואלימות כלפי חברי הקלפי, ריבוי מצביעים מאחורי הפרגוד, הצבעות בזהות כפולה, פערים בין מספר המעטפות למספר המצביעים, שימוש בתוכנות המרצה אסורות ועוד. אנו דורשים מהמשטרה ומהשב״כ חקירה יסודית בגין גניבת הבחירות על ידי המפלגות הערביות ומיצוי הדין עם העבריינים. אנו דורשים מוועדת הבחירות התייחסות מיידית לחקירת העבירות הפליליות הללו שפגעו באופן קיצוני בטוהר הבחירות בישראל ובתוצאות הבחירות. זו פגיעה חמורה בדמוקרטיה הישראלית ובזכות הבחירה של אזרחי ישראל. גופי האכיפה מוכרחים לפעול ביד קשה ובאופן מיידי. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 28, 2026

He said the Likud party was handing over evidence relating to alleged irregularities at several Arab polling stations. These reportedly included thousands of envelopes containing cash and Ra’am party slips, threats against polling station staff, multiple voting behind polling booths and voting using duplicate identities.

The allegations also included discrepancies between the number of ballot envelopes and the number of registered voters, as well as the alleged use of software prohibited under election rules.

‘Avoid New Elections’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged political leaders to approach coalition negotiations with an open mind and work towards forming a government, warning against another election as partial results showed neither of the two main blocs securing a parliamentary majority.

Speaking a day after the legislative vote, Herzog called on leaders to make every effort to break the political deadlock.

“We must do everything to avoid new elections,” Herzog said, urging political leaders to prioritise negotiations and seek a way forward amid the inconclusive results.

Also Read: ‘We Must Avoid New Elections’: Israeli President Herzog Urges Parties To Compromise

Results Remain Mixed

With 84.5 per cent of ballot boxes counted, partial results released by Israel’s Central Elections Committee show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc leading with 54 seats, while the opposition bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has secured 49 seats.

Arab-led parties, including the Joint List and Ra’am, are projected to win 17 seats, according to the latest figures released at 12.34 pm local time.

Several parties remain below the 3.25 per cent electoral threshold required to enter parliament. Reservists has secured 2.7 per cent of the vote, People of Israel 1.6 per cent and Charedi Public 0.2 per cent.

Also Read: Israel Election: 84% Of Ballot Boxes Counted, Netanyahu Leads But Majority Out Of Reach