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English NewsEducationJamia Extends Online Classes Till November 24, Considers Hostel Closure Amid Protests

Jamia Extends Online Classes Till November 24, Considers Hostel Closure Amid Protests

Jamia Millia Islamia extends online classes till November 24 amid ongoing student protests, with the administration reviewing the campus situation.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jamia Millia Islamia considers closing hostels amid student unrest.
  • Students demand union elections; university alleges vandalism, security issues.
  • Online classes extended; protesters seek definite election timeline.

Jamia Millia Islamia is considering closing its hostels within the next two days amid escalating tensions over students’ demand for the restoration of student union elections, suspended since 2006, according to a PTI report. The development follows allegations of vandalism on campus, with the university citing security concerns. Meanwhile, the university has extended online classes until November 24 as the agitation and hunger strike demanding the revival of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) continue.

Hostel Closure

A university official told PTI that the administration was holding meetings to decide whether to close the hostels, noting that physical classes, libraries and other campus activities had already shifted online. The official said a notification on the proposed closure could be issued within the next two days.

The official also alleged that around 80 per cent of students involved in the protest who continued to support vandalism were hostel residents. The official questioned the need to keep hostels open while classes were being conducted online and teachers were not coming to campus.

The university shifted classes online on October 24 and has now extended the arrangement until November 24.

Also Read: ‘I’m A Dimagi Naxal’: Naseeruddin Shah Backs Jamia Protesters, Questions Govt Over Student Crackdown

Vandalism Allegations

The university alleged that protesters and locals damaged gates and boundary walls overnight on October 27, brought down gate number 4C, threw stones and damaged surveillance cameras and the CCTV control room.

In a statement, the administration said its proctorial team and teachers rushed to campus after receiving reports of the incidents. It also alleged that masked protesters approached the boys’ hostels to mobilise support. The university expressed concern over the safety of students and staff.

The administration said students could enter and leave the campus using their identity cards, responding to social media claims that their movement was being restricted.

Poll Demand Continues

The agitation and hunger strike entered their 17th day on Wednesday. The university has cancelled cultural programmes planned for its 106th Foundation Day on Thursday, citing security concerns. Only the national flag will be hoisted, followed by the national anthem and the Jamia Tarana.

The protest continued despite the administration’s announcement that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union’s constitution. It also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students and ordered an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel.

However, protesters are demanding a definite election date and a timeline for approving the constitution. Four students remain on an indefinite hunger strike, according to the students’ body.

Also Read: Jamia Gives Final Eviction Warning To Protesting Students At Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building, Ghalib Lawn

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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Millia Islamia Protests Jamia Millia Islamia Elections
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