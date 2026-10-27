1 in 2 Indians Often Miss Cleaning Under Beds And Furniture, Dyson Study Finds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New vacuum designs address hard-to-reach areas and diverse surfaces.

Nearly one in two Indians frequently miss cleaning areas beneath beds and furniture, while 48% struggle to clean corners, edges and skirting, according to Dyson’s first How India Cleans Study 2026. The findings highlight the challenges households face in removing dust and debris from hard-to-reach spaces, even after spending considerable time cleaning their homes. The study surveyed 651 respondents across seven Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kochi. The fieldwork was conducted between July 28 and August 6, and examined household cleaning habits, common frustrations and consumer expectations from floor-cleaning technology.

According to the study, 52% of respondents said areas under beds and furniture were frequently missed during cleaning. Meanwhile, 38% reported that dust settled again quickly after cleaning, while 36% identified human or pet hair left behind on floors as a common frustration.

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Indians Spend Time Cleaning But Struggle With Hidden Dust

The study found that more than half of respondents spend between 30 minutes and one hour cleaning their floors. Another 11% said they spend between one and two hours on the task.

However, the time spent cleaning does not always translate into the desired results, as dust and debris can remain in difficult-to-reach areas or settle again on surfaces.

Flooring variety also presents a challenge for households. While 72% of respondents reported having carpets and rugs at home, 51% had marble flooring, 49% had vitrified or ceramic tiles, and 43% had granite surfaces.

The findings suggest that households need cleaning solutions capable of handling different surfaces as well as narrow gaps and spaces beneath furniture.

Technology Tops Consumers' Floor-Cleaning Priorities

The study also examined the factors influencing consumers' choices when purchasing floor-cleaning products.

Better technology emerged as the leading consideration, cited by 61% of respondents. Cleaning performance followed at 54%, while 49% identified trust as a factor. By comparison, 21% cited better prices or offers.

Vacuum cleaners were also being used for tasks beyond cleaning floors. According to the survey, 71% of respondents used them under furniture, 70% on hard floors, 69% on carpets and rugs, 69% on upholstery, and 63% on beds and mattresses.

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Dyson highlights new vacuum-cleaning technology

Commenting on the findings, Tim Hare, Design and Development Engineer for Floor Care at Dyson, said, “People are demanding more from their vacuum cleaners in a single clean, from tackling fine dust and long hair to cleaning across different surfaces and hard-to-reach spaces. Dyson vacuums are engineered to deliver advanced performance as complete systems for effective cleaning throughout the home. This includes powerful, fade-free suction to capture fine dust and debris, an intelligent cleaner head engineered for different surfaces and advanced filtration with machine sealing to ensure what is captured remains trapped inside. And as part of the Dyson difference, all our products are backed by relentless testing, so they are built to last.”

The study highlights the gap between time spent cleaning and the results households expect, particularly when dealing with hidden dust, hair and different flooring surfaces. However, its findings are based on 651 respondents across seven cities and should not be interpreted as a nationally representative estimate of all Indian households.