‘We Must Avoid New Elections’: Israeli President Herzog Urges Parties To Compromise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Herzog urged leaders to avoid new elections.

No clear majority emerged, necessitating open-minded coalition talks.

Herzog recalled previous political deadlocks led to four elections.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday urged political leaders to approach coalition negotiations with an open mind and make every effort to avoid another election, as partial results showed neither of the two main blocs securing a majority.

“We must do everything to avoid new elections,” Herzog said, a day after the legislative vote.

Speaking at his residence in Jerusalem during a meeting held under his “Time to Talk” initiative, Herzog praised the conduct of the election, describing the polling day as “truly impressive”. He also noted that voter turnout had reached its highest level in decades.

“It is entirely to the credit of Israeli society. It was remarkable to see how deeply the aspiration for democracy is rooted in Israel,” he said.

Isaac Herzog Calls For Open-Minded Coalition Talks

Herzog is expected to receive the official election results next week from Central Election Committee chairman Judge Noam Sohlberg. He will then consult representatives of every party elected to the Knesset as the process of forming a new government begins.

The Israeli president urged political parties to remain open to compromise during the consultations, stressing the need to prevent another election.

“I expect everyone who comes here to come with an open mind,” he said.

His appeal comes as the election results leave the country's political leadership facing the challenge of assembling a governing majority.

ALSO READ: Two High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Death Toll Rises To 64; Dozens Injured

Israel's Past Political Deadlock Raises Prospect Of Fresh Elections

Herzog's warning recalls the prolonged political impasse that led Israel to hold four elections between April 2019 and March 2021.

The elections in April and September 2019, followed by votes in March 2020 and March 2021, repeatedly failed to produce a lasting governing majority.

Another deadlock would not immediately remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office. Under Israel's Basic Law, the outgoing government remains in place until a successor is formed, including if another election becomes necessary.

This arrangement could give Netanyahu a political advantage by allowing him to remain at the head of the government throughout coalition negotiations and, if the talks fail, during another election campaign. However, this does not establish that he would deliberately obstruct an agreement or that another election would produce the same outcome.

Herzog Warns Against Another Election

Seeking to avert a return to repeated elections, Herzog called on political parties to look beyond their differences and existing commitments to find a way forward.

He reiterated that avoiding another vote should remain a priority following the latest election.

“We must do everything we can, especially after yesterday, to avoid another election,” he said.

ALSO READ: Israel Election: 84% Of Ballot Boxes Counted, Netanyahu Leads But Majority Out Of Reach