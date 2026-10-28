Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress challenged PM Modi to promise ballot paper elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Khera made four demands on electoral reforms.

PM Modi mocked Congress's poor MLC election performance.

Congress has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promise that all future Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be conducted using ballot papers after the party failed to win a single seat in the recent MLC elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera responded to Modi’s remarks on the election results, asking the Prime Minister to demonstrate the BJP’s electoral strength through action rather than words.

In a post on X, Khera said, “If Narendra Modi is so confident that EVMs have no impact on election results, he should prove the BJP’s electoral strength through his actions, not just words.”

Pawan Khera Lists Four Demands For PM Modi

Khera outlined four demands in his post. First, he asked Modi to promise that all future Lok Sabha and Assembly elections would be held using ballot papers.

Second, he called for a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the restoration of the names of 13.3 crore voters allegedly removed illegally from the lists.

His third demand was that Gyanesh Gupta be removed from his post. Fourth, Khera called for the repeal of the law that grants Gupta lifetime immunity.

The Congress MP said that until Modi took action on these demands, his claims would remain “empty rhetoric” that no one could take seriously.

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress Over Election Results

In his post on X, Modi took a swipe at the Congress over the MLC election results. Referring to 28 seats across four major states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, he asked how many seats the Congress had won.

In his post, Modi asked people to guess how many seats the Congress had won in the MLC elections held across the four states. He accompanied the remark with a thinking-face emoji, taking a dig at the party’s electoral performance.

Also Read: MLC Election Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Maharashtra; Bihar Sees Mixed Results

Cong Vs EC

The Prime Minister’s post comes amid the Congress’s repeated allegations of electoral irregularities against the NDA government and the Election Commission. The party has also been demanding a return to ballot papers and has organised protests over what it calls ‘vote theft’.

The INDIA bloc is set to hold its ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.