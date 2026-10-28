Congress challenged PM Modi to promise future elections use ballot papers after failing to win any seats in recent MLC elections. They want proof of the BJP's electoral strength through action.
‘If EVMs Have No Impact, Prove It’: Pawan Khera’s Reply To PM Modi’s Swipe At Congress Over MLC Polls
After Congress drew a blank in MLC polls, Pawan Khera challenged PM Modi to promise ballot paper voting, halt SIR, restore 13.3 crore voter names and repeal Gyanesh Gupta’s immunity law.
- Congress challenged PM Modi to promise ballot paper elections.
- Rajya Sabha MP Khera made four demands on electoral reforms.
- PM Modi mocked Congress's poor MLC election performance.
Congress has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promise that all future Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be conducted using ballot papers after the party failed to win a single seat in the recent MLC elections.
Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera responded to Modi’s remarks on the election results, asking the Prime Minister to demonstrate the BJP’s electoral strength through action rather than words.
In a post on X, Khera said, “If Narendra Modi is so confident that EVMs have no impact on election results, he should prove the BJP’s electoral strength through his actions, not just words.”
Pawan Khera Lists Four Demands For PM Modi
Khera outlined four demands in his post. First, he asked Modi to promise that all future Lok Sabha and Assembly elections would be held using ballot papers.
Second, he called for a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the restoration of the names of 13.3 crore voters allegedly removed illegally from the lists.
His third demand was that Gyanesh Gupta be removed from his post. Fourth, Khera called for the repeal of the law that grants Gupta lifetime immunity.
The Congress MP said that until Modi took action on these demands, his claims would remain “empty rhetoric” that no one could take seriously.
PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress Over Election Results
In his post on X, Modi took a swipe at the Congress over the MLC election results. Referring to 28 seats across four major states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, he asked how many seats the Congress had won.
In his post, Modi asked people to guess how many seats the Congress had won in the MLC elections held across the four states. He accompanied the remark with a thinking-face emoji, taking a dig at the party’s electoral performance.
Also Read: MLC Election Results: BJP Leads In UP, NDA Ahead In Maharashtra; Bihar Sees Mixed Results
Cong Vs EC
The Prime Minister’s post comes amid the Congress’s repeated allegations of electoral irregularities against the NDA government and the Election Commission. The party has also been demanding a return to ballot papers and has organised protests over what it calls ‘vote theft’.
The INDIA bloc is set to hold its ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Congress challenge PM Modi regarding election methods?
What demands did Pawan Khera make to PM Modi?
Khera demanded Modi promise ballot papers for future elections, halt electoral roll revisions, restore 13.3 crore voters, remove Gyanesh Gupta, and repeal his immunity.
How did PM Modi respond to Congress about the MLC election results?
PM Modi taunted Congress on X, asking how many seats they won in the recent MLC elections across four states. He accompanied the remark with a thinking-face emoji.