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English NewsBusiness‘Stop Politicising Every Issue’: Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

‘Stop Politicising Every Issue’: Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

In a strongly worded message, the Finance Minister accused the Congress leader of repeatedly questioning the achievements of Indian industry and entrepreneurs.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Sitharaman criticized Rahul Gandhi for politicizing Indian business issues.
  • Gandhi accused of questioning industry, casually criminalizing commercial matters.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly politicising issues concerning Indian businesses and making what she described as baseless allegations against industry and institutions.

Defending the Narendra Modi-led government's policies on industry and entrepreneurship, Sitharaman contrasted the government's approach with the Congress's economic policies during its years in power. She also cautioned Gandhi against casually characterising commercial and legal matters as criminal.

In a strongly worded message, the Finance Minister accused the Congress leader of repeatedly questioning the achievements of Indian industry and entrepreneurs.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Message To Rahul Gandhi

Sitharaman urged Gandhi to refrain from politicising every issue, questioning whether he was attempting to encourage business leaders to join him in spreading distrust and toxicity.

She accused the Congress of suppressing the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship for decades through what she described as the stifling ‘Licence-Quota Raj’, which she said had contributed to widespread poverty.

The Finance Minister also questioned Gandhi's approach to commercial and legal matters, arguing that such issues should not be casually labelled criminal.

Sitharaman Defends Modi Government's Industry Policies

Defending the government's approach to the economy, Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi-led government viewed Indian industry as a creator of jobs and a driver of economic growth.

She said the government's policies had been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment.

Sitharaman further stressed that political parties, leaders, governments and institutions shared an equal responsibility to support industry, strengthen farmers and secure the future of the country's youth.

She called for constructive engagement, accusing Gandhi of making baseless allegations to serve narrow political interests.

Finance Minister Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Judiciary

Sitharaman also referred to the Constitution and the role of the judiciary, stating that the Constitution guaranteed justice to all citizens and that the courts were entrusted with upholding it.

She accused Gandhi, the Congress and prime ministers from the party of having demeaned the judiciary.

Concluding her message with a pointed remark, Sitharaman told the Congress leader to refrain from “seeing ghosts everywhere”.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticize Rahul Gandhi?

She criticized him for allegedly politicizing issues concerning Indian businesses and making baseless allegations against industry and institutions.

What economic policy did Sitharaman attribute to the Congress's past rule?

She accused the Congress of suppressing Indian entrepreneurship for decades through the 'Licence-Quota Raj,' which she said contributed to widespread poverty.

How does the Modi government view Indian industry, according to Sitharaman?

The Modi government views Indian industry as a creator of jobs and a driver of economic growth. Its policies are tailored to enable enterprise, support industry, and encourage investment.

What was Sitharaman's warning to Rahul Gandhi about legal matters?

She cautioned Gandhi against casually characterizing commercial and legal matters as criminal. She argued that such issues should not be labelled as such lightly.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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Nirmala Sitharaman Stop Politicising Every Issue Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi
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