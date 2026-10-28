‘Stop Politicising Every Issue’: Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Sitharaman criticized Rahul Gandhi for politicizing Indian business issues.

Gandhi accused of questioning industry, casually criminalizing commercial matters.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly politicising issues concerning Indian businesses and making what she described as baseless allegations against industry and institutions.

Defending the Narendra Modi-led government's policies on industry and entrepreneurship, Sitharaman contrasted the government's approach with the Congress's economic policies during its years in power. She also cautioned Gandhi against casually characterising commercial and legal matters as criminal.

In a strongly worded message, the Finance Minister accused the Congress leader of repeatedly questioning the achievements of Indian industry and entrepreneurs.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Message To Rahul Gandhi

Sitharaman urged Gandhi to refrain from politicising every issue, questioning whether he was attempting to encourage business leaders to join him in spreading distrust and toxicity.

She accused the Congress of suppressing the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship for decades through what she described as the stifling ‘Licence-Quota Raj’, which she said had contributed to widespread poverty.

The Finance Minister also questioned Gandhi's approach to commercial and legal matters, arguing that such issues should not be casually labelled criminal.

Sitharaman Defends Modi Government's Industry Policies

Defending the government's approach to the economy, Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi-led government viewed Indian industry as a creator of jobs and a driver of economic growth.

She said the government's policies had been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment.

Sitharaman further stressed that political parties, leaders, governments and institutions shared an equal responsibility to support industry, strengthen farmers and secure the future of the country's youth.

She called for constructive engagement, accusing Gandhi of making baseless allegations to serve narrow political interests.

Finance Minister Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Judiciary

Sitharaman also referred to the Constitution and the role of the judiciary, stating that the Constitution guaranteed justice to all citizens and that the courts were entrusted with upholding it.

She accused Gandhi, the Congress and prime ministers from the party of having demeaned the judiciary.

Concluding her message with a pointed remark, Sitharaman told the Congress leader to refrain from “seeing ghosts everywhere”.