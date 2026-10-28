Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000: Primebook 2 Pro, Lenovo Chromebook, More

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Best Laptops Under 30000: Buying a laptop under Rs 30,000 has become easier, with several budget-friendly options available on Flipkart from brands such as Primebook, Lenovo, HP and ASUS. These devices cater to different needs, including online classes, office work, web browsing, document editing and entertainment. Buyers can choose between Android-based laptops running PrimeOS and Chromebooks powered by ChromeOS, depending on their software requirements and usage patterns.

While some models offer larger displays and more storage, others focus on portability and everyday productivity. Here are five laptops under Rs 30,000 worth considering, along with their key specifications, features and approximate prices to help you compare the available options.

Primebook 2 Pro

Price: Rs 26,990

The Primebook 2 Pro is an option for users looking for an affordable, lightweight device for everyday tasks. It features a 14.1-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, it runs Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0.

The device can be considered for online classes, web browsing, video streaming and working with compatible Android applications. However, users who require traditional Windows desktop software should check application compatibility before purchasing.

Key specifications: MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 14.1-inch display and PrimeOS 3.0.

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Primebook 2 Max

Price: Rs 27,990

The Primebook 2 Max is another option for buyers who prefer a larger screen. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, paired with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Like the Primebook 2 Pro, it runs PrimeOS 3.0 based on Android 15. Its larger display may appeal to students and users who frequently attend online classes, watch videos or work across multiple application windows.

Key specifications: MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 15.6-inch display and PrimeOS 3.0.

HP Chromebook 14 MediaTek Kompanio 540

Price: Rs 29,990

The HP Chromebook 14 is an option for buyers who primarily work online. The MediaTek Kompanio 540-powered model comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and ChromeOS.

The device is designed for everyday activities such as browsing, email, online classes, document editing and video streaming. ChromeOS also supports Android applications on compatible devices, although availability and functionality can vary.

With its 14-inch display, the Chromebook offers a larger viewing area than compact budget laptops. However, buyers should consider its 4GB RAM and ensure that their required applications work on ChromeOS before purchasing.

Key specifications: MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 14-inch display and ChromeOS.

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Lenovo Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 520

Price: Rs 22,990

The Lenovo Chromebook powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor is an option for students and users looking for an affordable laptop for everyday tasks. It features a 14-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage, running Google's ChromeOS.

The laptop is suitable for web browsing, online classes, email, document editing and video streaming. It also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and an HD webcam for video calls. However, buyers should note that ChromeOS differs from Windows, so compatibility with required applications should be checked before purchasing.

Key specifications: MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, 14-inch HD display and ChromeOS.

ASUS Chromebook CX14 Intel Celeron Dual Core N50

Price: Rs 24,990

The ASUS Chromebook CX14 is another budget option for students and users who need a device for everyday online tasks. The Intel Processor N50-powered model is available with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage and ChromeOS.

It features a 14-inch Full HD display, making it suitable for browsing, online learning, email and document work. Its compact design also makes it convenient for users who need a laptop for everyday use.

However, its 64GB storage capacity and 4GB RAM may be limiting for users who keep large files locally or frequently run several demanding applications. Buyers should also remember that ChromeOS is different from Windows.

Key specifications: Intel Processor N50, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, 14-inch Full HD display and ChromeOS.

Before buying, check the latest prices and exact configurations on Flipkart, as availability and offers may change.