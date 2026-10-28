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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18e Leak Tips A20 Chip, 24MP Selfie Camera; 60Hz Display Expected

iPhone 18e Leak Tips A20 Chip, 24MP Selfie Camera; 60Hz Display Expected

The iPhone 18e could feature Apple's A20 chip and a 24MP selfie camera while retaining a 60Hz OLED display, according to a new leak.

Written By : Ehtisham Qudrat |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18e leak suggests A20 chipset for performance upgrade.
  • Front camera upgrades to 24MP; rear camera remains 48MP.
  • Device retains 60Hz display; expected launch spring 2027.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18e could feature an A20 chipset and an upgraded selfie camera, according to a new leak. However, the company's next budget-friendly smartphone may retain a 60Hz display and a single rear camera which suggests that the device could bring limited hardware changes over its predecessor, the iPhone 17e. According to reports, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared details about the expected specifications of the iPhone 17e successor on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The handset is expected to launch in spring 2027, although Apple has not officially announced the device or confirmed its specifications.

READ MORE: Apple To Replace iPhone Duo Units With Faulty Screens; iFixit Points To Possible Hinge Flaw

iPhone 18e May Feature A20 Chipset

According to the leak, the iPhone 18e could be powered by Apple's A20 chipset, reportedly built using a 2nm manufacturing process. The processor could represent a significant upgrade over the A19 chip used in the iPhone 17e.

A previous report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also pointed towards the A20 chipset for the upcoming device, alongside a possible 9GB RAM configuration.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. If accurate, this would mean Apple could continue to reserve higher refresh rates for other models in its smartphone lineup.

A 60Hz refresh rate means the display refreshes up to 60 times per second, while a 120Hz panel can offer smoother scrolling and animations.

iPhone 18e Camera Specifications Leaked

On the camera front, the iPhone 18e is tipped to feature a single 48MP rear camera which matches the resolution of the main camera on the iPhone 17e.

However, the front-facing camera could receive an upgrade. According to Digital Chat Station, the upcoming handset may feature a 24MP selfie camera, compared with the 12MP front camera on its predecessor.

The leak does not provide further details about the camera sensor, additional photography features or battery capacity.

READ MORE: Apple's First Foldable, iPhone Duo, Already Breaking? Buyers Report Cracked Screens, Stiff Hinges

iPhone 18e Launch Timeline

Apple launched the iPhone 17e in March 2026, and the iPhone 18e could follow a similar spring launch schedule in 2027.

However, Apple has yet to confirm the launch timeline or specifications of the iPhone 18e. The reported features should therefore be treated as unconfirmed until the company makes an official announcement.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What chipset is expected in the iPhone 18e?

The iPhone 18e is expected to feature Apple's A20 chipset, reportedly built using a 2nm manufacturing process. This would be a significant upgrade from the A19 chip in the iPhone 17e.

Will the iPhone 18e have an improved display?

The iPhone 18e is tipped to feature a 6.12-inch LTPS OLED display. However, it is expected to retain a 60Hz refresh rate, similar to its predecessor.

What camera improvements are expected for the iPhone 18e?

The iPhone 18e is expected to feature an upgraded 24MP selfie camera, a significant increase from the 12MP front camera on its predecessor. It will likely retain a single 48MP rear camera.

When is the iPhone 18e anticipated to launch?

The iPhone 18e could launch in spring 2027, following a similar schedule to the iPhone 17e's March 2026 release. Apple has not officially confirmed this timeline or specifications.

About the author Ehtisham Qudrat

Ehtisham Qudrat is a digital content writer at ABP Live English, covering technology news and creating affiliate content. He has a background in journalism and mass communication, with an interest in digital media and emerging technology.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TEchnology News IPhone 18e
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