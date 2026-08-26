China Pushes Back Against Trump’s Iran Sanctions Threat, Vows To Protect Its Interests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US announced expanded sanctions to cut Iran off globally.

China opposes US sanctions, pledges to protect Iran trade.

China remains Iran's primary oil buyer; US targets entities.

China on Tuesday pushed back against the US administration’s threat to impose sweeping secondary sanctions on countries maintaining economic ties with Iran, saying Beijing would take steps to protect its own interests.

The warning came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced an expanded sanctions campaign aimed at cutting Iran off from the global economy and restricting its access to the US dollar system. Washington has also warned countries and businesses that continue dealing with Tehran that they could face penalties.

At a regular news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing “firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions” and would take all necessary measures to safeguard its rights and interests. He also said economic cooperation between China and Iran should not be disrupted or interfered with.

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China Calls For US-Iran Ceasefire

Lin urged the United States and Iran to reach a ceasefire, while arguing that sanctions would not provide a solution to the conflict.

China’s response comes as the Trump administration steps up its campaign to exert economic pressure on Tehran. Under the initiative described by Bessent as an “economic D-Day”, Washington has sought to expand the reach of secondary sanctions against countries and entities that continue to do business with Iran.

Although the US has not officially identified specific countries as targets, China, the UAE, Turkey, Iraq, the European Union, India, Pakistan and Russia are among the trading partners considered most exposed to potential American retaliation.

US Targets Iran’s Economy

The Trump administration has described its strategy as an attempt at the “economic asphyxiation” of Iran, with Washington seeking to isolate Tehran from international markets.

Bessent said the expanded secondary sanctions would cover a range of sectors, including digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping. The campaign would also target businesses and other “enablers” that continue facilitating economic activity with Iran.

The approach marks an effort by Washington to make continued commercial engagement with Tehran increasingly difficult, particularly for countries and companies that remain connected to the global financial system.

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China Remains Iran’s Biggest Trading Partner

China has emerged as Iran’s most important trading partner, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s non-oil foreign trade. It is also the destination for almost 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, according to US government data.

Beijing reported bilateral trade worth $9.96 billion with Tehran in 2025. However, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission said that figure did not include an estimated $31.2 billion in Iranian crude oil exports to China that went unreported during the year.

Data from Kpler showed that Chinese buyers purchased an average of 1.38 million barrels of Iranian oil a day in 2025. Independent Chinese refiners often take Iranian crude in large quantities, with the oil sometimes rebranded as Malaysian or Indonesian crude and payments settled through intermediaries outside the US dollar system.

The US Treasury has already targeted Chinese entities over Iranian oil trade. In April, it imposed sanctions on a Chinese independent refinery accused of purchasing billions of dollars' worth of Iranian oil and warned Chinese banks that they could face secondary sanctions if they facilitated Iranian oil transactions.