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English NewsTechnologyGovt Pulls Two Apps That Were Disabling E-Rickshaws From A Phone

Govt Pulls Two Apps That Were Disabling E-Rickshaws From A Phone

MeitY has removed two apps linked to e-rickshaw battery control after viral videos raised fears that drivers could be stranded mid-route by a stranger's phone.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MeitY removed two apps over e-rickshaw disabling concerns.
  • BAT-BMS app allowed remote disabling of e-rickshaw batteries.
  • Incident highlights major cybersecurity vulnerabilities in connected electric vehicles.
  • Stronger cybersecurity standards needed for EV-related applications, experts conclude.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has stepped in after concerns emerged over mobile applications that were allegedly capable of remotely disabling e-rickshaws. MeitY Secretary S Krishnan confirmed at the CII Cybersecurity Summit that two applications linked to e-rickshaws have been removed following the controversy. The development has brought renewed attention to cybersecurity vulnerabilities in electric vehicles, particularly in how connected battery systems communicate with third-party apps. 

The incident has also raised broader questions about the safety of Bluetooth-enabled technology in the growing electric mobility sector.

What Triggered The Alarm Over The BAT-BMS App?

The controversy centres on an app called BAT-BMS, which was designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature, and current in electric vehicles. However, concerns arose after videos began circulating on social media showing users pairing with nearby e-rickshaw batteries over Bluetooth and disabling the discharge function.

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The footage triggered alarm among e-rickshaw drivers and dealers in Delhi, who feared being left stranded mid-route if someone remotely cut power to their vehicles. It is important to note that there is currently no verified evidence that the app can disable all nearby electric vehicles or that the videos reflect a universal vulnerability across vehicles. The app is built to communicate with compatible Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems, not vehicles in general.

Why This Points To A Larger Cybersecurity Problem

Experts say the episode has highlighted a growing concern around connected mobility and smart battery systems. As electric vehicles become more common on Indian roads, the reliance on Bluetooth and internet-connected components also increases, creating potential entry points for misuse.

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The BAT-BMS controversy has made it clear that stronger cybersecurity standards are needed for EV-related applications, especially those with access to core vehicle functions. The removal of two such apps by MeitY signals that regulators are beginning to take these concerns seriously, though industry experts say more systemic measures will be needed going forward.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action did the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) take regarding certain mobile apps?

MeitY removed two mobile applications linked to e-rickshaws following concerns they could remotely disable vehicles. This action brings attention to cybersecurity vulnerabilities in electric vehicles.

Why did the BAT-BMS app cause alarm among e-rickshaw drivers?

Videos showing users disabling e-rickshaw battery discharge functions via Bluetooth with the app triggered alarm. Drivers feared being stranded if power was remotely cut to their vehicles.

What broader issue does the BAT-BMS controversy highlight?

The controversy highlights growing concerns about cybersecurity in connected mobility and smart battery systems. It signals the need for stronger cybersecurity standards for EV-related applications, especially those accessing core functions.

Can the BAT-BMS app disable all electric vehicles universally?

No, there's no verified evidence the app can disable all nearby electric vehicles. It is designed to communicate specifically with compatible Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
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