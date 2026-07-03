Waiting For Apple's Foldable iPhone? Here's When It's Actually Landing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Foldable iPhone Ultra mass production begins late July.

Production issues, primarily hinge, have been largely resolved.

Suppliers confirm September launch with component deliveries started.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone Ultra appears to be staying on schedule, with mass production set to begin as early as late July. This comes after earlier concerns about component issues that many feared could push the launch back. The device is still expected to hit shelves in September, in line with Apple's original timeline.

Reports from both South Korea and China now point to the same conclusion: the foldable iPhone Ultra is not running late.

What Are The Production Issues Apple Faced With Foldable iPhone?

According to Korea's The Elec, Apple has finalised the key specifications for the foldable iPhone Ultra, which is one of the final steps before a device can enter mass production. The report states that mass production is set to begin in late July.

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The main production challenge Apple encountered was related to the phone's hinge. The 3D-printed hinge module is being supplied by two companies, Taiwan's Hsinchu Hsing and US-based Amphenol. During development, several problems came up, including larger-than-expected tolerances, higher defect rates, and noises that appeared after durability testing.

However, a source cited by The Elec confirmed that "most of these issues have now been resolved."

What Are Suppliers Saying About Foldable iPhone Launch?

The South Korean report is not the only one pointing to a September launch. A separate report from China made similar claims, noting that component deliveries for the foldable iPhone have already begun arriving in small batches. Suppliers, according to that report, were also receiving guidance aligned with a planned September launch window.

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Together, both reports suggest that Apple's supply chain is moving in the right direction. With specifications locked in, hinge problems largely sorted, and components beginning to ship, the foldable iPhone Ultra appears to be progressing steadily toward a launch that Apple has been working toward for some time now.