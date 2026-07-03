iPhone 18 Pro Max Coming With Big Battery Bump? This Leak Might Make You Happy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro Max battery upgrade could outperform Android rivals.

Specific leak suggests 5,235mAh to 5,425mAh capacity increase.

Unverified source aligns with earlier 5,100mAh+ battery reports.

A20 Pro chip and efficient display will extend battery life.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple may be planning one of its biggest battery upgrades in years for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. A fresh leak suggests the upcoming flagship could carry a battery large enough to outperform some Android rivals. While the information has not been independently verified, it lines up with earlier reports pointing in the same direction.

For anyone who has ever reached for a charger halfway through the day, this could be a development worth watching as Apple's annual September launch gets closer.

How Big Could iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Actually Get?

According to a leak reported by Macworld, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 5,235mAh battery in the Nano SIM version and a 5,425mAh battery in the eSIM-only model. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is reported to carry 4,823mAh and 5,088mAh batteries in its respective variants. That would make the jump a fairly significant one by Apple's standards.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 For Rs 22,000 Less This Week, But Should You Wait For iPhone 18?

A 5,425mAh battery would also place the iPhone 18 Pro Max ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's reported 5,000mAh battery. Though it is worth keeping in mind that battery capacity alone does not decide how long a phone lasts on a single charge.

There are reasons to hold back on excitement, though. The leak originated from a now-deleted post on X, possibly reposted from a Chinese social media account. The source does not have a well-established track record for Apple leaks. That said, an earlier report from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station had already suggested the iPhone 18 Pro Max would cross the 5,100mAh mark, which gives the newer leak at least some grounding.

Why iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Last Even Longer Than Numbers Suggest

A bigger battery may only be part of the story. Apple's next A20 Pro chip, expected to be built on TSMC's 2nm process, is widely rumoured to bring better power efficiency alongside performance gains.

ALSO READ: 'Tirri Control' Is All Fun On Instagram, But The Driver Gets A Repair Bill He Can't Afford

Paired with a more efficient LTPO+ display, the combination could stretch battery life further than the raw capacity numbers alone would suggest.

Apple is unlikely to confirm any of this before its expected September launch event, but if these reports hold up, battery life could be one of the strongest reasons to consider the iPhone 18 Pro Max this year.