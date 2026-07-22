Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Watch 9 provides comfortable, continuous daily health tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 First Impressions: Smartwatches have quietly evolved over the years. They no longer just count steps, buzz with notifications or remind you to stand up every hour. Today, they're expected to understand your body almost as well as you do. Samsung clearly got the memo.

With the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9, the company isn't chasing flashy new party tricks. Instead, it's doubling down on something arguably more useful, turning the endless stream of health data collected from your wrist into advice you can actually understand and act upon. After spending some time with both watches at Galaxy Unpacked, one thing became clear. These aren't just smarter watches. They're trying to become smarter health companions.

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One Family, Two Very Different Personalities

Samsung has split its smartwatch lineup much like its foldables. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is built for people who spend weekends climbing mountains, training for marathons or disappearing underwater with scuba gear. The Galaxy Watch 9, meanwhile, is designed for the remaining 99 per cent of us.

It focuses on everyday wellness, sleep, workouts and long-term health without looking like an adventure watch strapped to your wrist. Both share Samsung's latest AI-powered health platform, but they're clearly built with different lifestyles in mind.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Means Business

Samsung hasn't held back with the hardware. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 packs Samsung's largest-ever smartwatch battery at 800mAh, a sizeable 35 per cent increase over the previous Ultra model. Powering everything underneath is Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform, promising faster performance alongside more accurate GPS tracking.

Then there's the display. At a staggering 5,000 nits, Samsung claims this is the world's brightest smartwatch display, making it comfortably readable even under harsh sunlight. Outdoor athletes also get several new tricks.

Trail Run now tracks elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact while offering hydration guidance through Samsung's new Nutrition Alert, helping runners understand not just how far they've gone, but when it's time to refuel and hydrate. Divers haven't been forgotten either.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 carries IP69K, 10ATM and EN13319 certifications, making it genuinely dive-ready. It can automatically record depth, dive time and water temperature, while Samsung is also partnering with diving specialist Mares to bring advanced diving features through the upcoming Ultra2 Diving app.

Despite packing all that hardware, Samsung has somehow managed to make the watch 12 per cent slimmer than its predecessor. Engineering wizardry, if you ask me.

Galaxy Watch 9 Is Built For Everyday Life

Not everyone needs dive certifications. Most people simply want a smartwatch that comfortably tracks sleep, workouts and heart health without becoming a brick on the wrist. That's exactly where the Galaxy Watch 9 fits in.

Samsung has retained the familiar cushion-inspired design while making the watch lighter, slimmer and more comfortable for round-the-clock wear. Inside sits the same Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform, paired with a 390mAh battery and a bright 3,000-nit display that remains easily readable outdoors. The real focus, however, is consistency.

Samsung wants users to wear this watch all day and all night, allowing it to build a richer understanding of their health over time.

The AI Story Isn't About AI At All

Every smartwatch company is talking about AI this year. Samsung's implementation feels refreshingly practical. Instead of flooding users with graphs and medical terminology, both watches quietly analyse biometric data collected through Samsung's BioActive Sensor, before translating it into personalised recommendations that actually make sense.

The watches now introduce several new health tools.

There's an upgraded Sleep Apnea feature backed by new AI models and FDA clearance, Vitals that monitor deviations from your normal health baseline, a new Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load to better manage workout intensity, Fitness Index for tracking overall fitness, and even Hearing insights that warn users about prolonged exposure to loud environments.

Bands That Match Your Lifestyle

Samsung is also treating watch bands as more than fashion accessories this year. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 gets purpose-built options including the Marine Band for water sports, PeakForm Band for workouts and daily wear, and the breathable Trail Band for runners and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Galaxy Watch 9 receives a colourful new collection featuring Sports, Misty and Fabric Bands, each designed around comfort during everything from workouts to sleep tracking. It's a small detail. But it reinforces Samsung's bigger message that these watches are meant to stay on your wrist all day, every day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 And Galaxy Watch 9: Early Verdict

Samsung isn't trying to convince people to buy a smartwatch anymore. It's trying to convince them to wear one all the time. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 does that through brute-force hardware: an enormous battery, an incredibly bright display, rugged durability and sports features that border on professional equipment.

The Galaxy Watch 9 takes the quieter approach, focusing on comfort, continuous health tracking and making wellness feel effortless rather than overwhelming.