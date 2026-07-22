Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 First Impressions: Cover Screen Finally Grows Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Enhanced FlexWindow allows extensive phone interaction, minimizing unfolding.

New 50MP camera and AI features enhance photography and video.

Galaxy AI integrates naturally, quickening everyday tasks and interactions.

The Z Flip 8 remains Samsung's slimmest, most pocketable foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 First Impressions: Flip phones have always been the fun siblings of foldables. They were stylish, compact and undeniably cool. But every time I picked one up, I found myself asking the same question: Why do I still have to open it so often? With the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung finally seems to have found an answer.

This year's biggest upgrade isn't the camera. It isn't the design. It isn't even Galaxy AI. It's the cover screen. Or rather, what Samsung has managed to make it do.

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A Cover Screen That Finally Feels Like A Phone

The FlexWindow has gone from being a fancy notification panel to something that genuinely feels useful. Samsung has redesigned the entire experience around quick interactions. Instead of constantly flipping open the phone, you can now check updates, interact with apps, trigger AI features and complete everyday tasks directly from the outer display.

The biggest addition here is Now Brief. Think of it as your phone quietly keeping an eye on your day. Upcoming appointments, reminders, weather updates, travel information and contextual suggestions appear exactly when you need them, turning the FlexWindow into something far more proactive than before.

Samsung has also made Gemini Intelligence much easier to access from the cover display. A press of the side key, or simply asking with your voice, lets you complete connected actions without even unfolding the phone.

It feels less like a secondary screen and more like the phone's primary interface for quick everyday moments. And honestly, that's exactly how a Flip phone should work.

Still One Of The Most Pocketable Phones Around

Samsung hasn't forgotten why people buy Flip phones in the first place. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 weighs just 180g and measures only 6.1mm when unfolded, making it Samsung's slimmest and lightest Flip yet. It folds neatly into almost any pocket, disappears into small handbags with ease and still carries that unmistakable "wait... your phone folds?" factor whenever you snap it shut.

Samsung Is Doubling Down On The Selfie Game

The Flip series has always had one unfair advantage over regular smartphones. You can use the main cameras for selfies. Samsung is making even better use of that this year.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a new 50MP primary camera powered by Samsung's ProVisual Engine, promising more detailed portraits, improved dynamic range and more natural-looking skin tones.

But the hardware is only half the story. The software is where things get interesting. Flex Mode lets you prop the phone up almost anywhere for hands-free shooting, while Camcorder Grip recreates the feel of a traditional camcorder, complete with a dedicated zoom rocker that makes recording videos feel surprisingly intuitive.

Samsung has also introduced Horizontal Lock for Super Steady mode, helping keep footage level while walking or filming moving subjects.

My favourite additions, though, are the little ones. FlipShot lets you customise the FlexWindow before snapping mirror selfies, while Mirror View transforms the cover display into an actual mirror, making last-second outfit checks and hair fixes genuinely useful before hitting the shutter. They're small touches.

Galaxy AI Feels More At Home Here

Galaxy AI has found an unexpectedly natural home inside the Flip form factor. Instead of overwhelming you with complex features, Samsung uses AI to make everyday interactions quicker. Whether it's surfacing useful information through Now Brief, letting Gemini handle requests directly from the cover screen, or helping improve selfies through ProVisual Engine, the AI here feels less like a headline feature and more like something quietly working in the background.

That's probably the right direction.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Early Verdict

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 simply makes the 'Flip' concept make more sense. For years, the cover screen felt like something you occasionally glanced at before inevitably opening the phone anyway.

This year, Samsung has finally made it useful enough that you'll probably keep the phone closed far more often. And strangely enough, that's what impressed me the most. Sometimes, the best foldable experience isn't about unfolding at all.