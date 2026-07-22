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English NewsNewsSonam Wangchuk Shares First Video Message From Hospital-Watch

Sonam Wangchuk Shares First Video Message From Hospital-Watch

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 08:23 PM (IST)

Sonam Wangchuk shared a video from his hospital bed, saying, "I'm still alive," a day after being admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

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NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
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