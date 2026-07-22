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Sonam Wangchuk Shares First Video Message From Hospital-Watch
Sonam Wangchuk shared a video from his hospital bed, saying, "I'm still alive," a day after being admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
ABHI BHI ZINDA HUN.... DAY 25 pic.twitter.com/SnwKXMfvOO— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 22, 2026
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