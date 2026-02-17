Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Living With Pets? These Smart Tools Help Manage Hair, Feeding, Air And Safety

Living With Pets? These Smart Tools Help Manage Hair, Feeding, Air And Safety

Pet care is more than affection. These everyday essentials help manage fur, feeding schedules, indoor air quality and safety, supporting a cleaner, calmer and more consistent home for pets.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Pet First: Loose hair on upholstery. Paw prints across freshly cleaned floors. A missed feeding schedule. A pet watches the door when you leave for work.

Sharing a home with pets brings companionship, routine and energy. It also changes how that space functions. Cleaning becomes more frequent. Air quality matters more. Routines need to stay consistent, even on busy days.

National Love Your Pet Day is a reminder that caring for your pets extends beyond treats and toys. It means managing shedding, supporting structured feeding habits, maintaining hygiene, and ensuring safety through regular monitoring. 

The following essentials are designed to address these everyday realities, combining purposeful design and technology.

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit: For Shedding Control 

Living With Pets? These Smart Tools Help Manage Hair, Feeding, Air And Safety

Shedding is a natural part of life with pets, but managing it at the source can significantly reduce how far loose hair spreads across the home. 

The Dyson Pet Groom Tool is engineered to remove loose hair and dander directly into the bin while brushing, helping keep both pets and homes cleaner.

Designed for medium and long-haired pets, the grooming tool captures loose hair and dander directly into the vacuum bin as you brush, reducing fur spread across furniture and floors.

Featuring 364 angled slickser bristles that flex upright to reach deep into the coat, it removes loose undercoat hair efficiently. When retracted, the suction pulls the hair straight into the bin for cleaner disposal. The tool is acoustically engineered to help keep grooming sessions calmer. 

The Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is available at Dyson stores and on Dyson.in for INR 9,900. With the purchase of a Dyson V15, V12S, V12, V11 or V8 vacuum, the Pet Grooming Kit can be added for INR 1,490.

Qubo Home Security Cameras 360°: For Staying Connected When You Are Away

For pet parents balancing long workdays or travel, staying connected can offer reassurance.

 For pet parents balancing long workdays or travel, staying connected can offer reassurance. The Qubo Smart Cam 360° provides full room coverage through app-based monitoring, allowing users to check in from anywhere.

With 360-degree viewing, live video streaming and two-way audio, it enables real-time interaction. AI-powered motion detection alerts notify users of activity, helping them stay informed without constant manual checks. Compact and easy to install, it integrates seamlessly into everyday home setups.

Qubo Home Security Cameras 360° is available at Qubo stores as well as on Quboworld.com for Rs 3,290 (40% off).

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: For Cleaner Air And Quieter Pet Homes 

The Dyson HushJet Compact Purifier.

In pet households, dander, fine dust and airborne allergens circulate easily, particularly in enclosed spaces where windows remain shut. Over time, these particles can accumulate, affecting indoor air quality. Designed for modern homes, the Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact is engineered with a 360° electrostatic particulate filter that captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, including fine dust and common airborne allergens. Designed to purify larger spaces, it delivers consistent airflow while operating at 24 dBA in Sleep Mode, helping maintain a quieter environment during rest hours. Through the MyDyson™ app, users can monitor and control the machine remotely, helping maintain a more comfortable indoor environment for both pets and their humans.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact (Black/Teal) is available at Dyson stores as well as on Dyson.in at Rs 29,900.

Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder: For Automated Feeding 

Consistent feeding supports digestive stability and overall well-being.

Consistent feeding supports digestive stability and overall well-being. The Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder enables scheduled, portion-controlled feeding through app-based management. 

Users can set custom meal portions and feeding times via the Xiaomi Home app. A large hopper capacity supports multiple days of dry food storage, while the sealed lid helps maintain food freshness. Manual and scheduled feeding options provide flexibility for busy households, ensuring pets are fed on time even when routines shift. 

Xiaomi Smart Pet Food Feeder is available at Xiaomi stores as well as on mi.com at Rs 12,999 (32% off).

FeTaca’s Pet GPS Tracker: For Real-Time Location Tracking

For pets that enjoy outdoor time or are prone to wandering, real-time tracking can provide added reassurance.


For pets that enjoy outdoor time or are prone to wandering, real-time tracking can provide added reassurance. The FeTaca Pet GPS Tracker combines GPS, Wi-Fi and motion-sensing technology to deliver location updates through a companion app.

Users can create geofenced safe zones and receive notifications if a pet enters or exits designated areas. The tracker also monitors daily activity patterns, offering insights into movement levels over time. Its lightweight design supports comfortable wear throughout the day.

FeTaca’s Pet GPS Tracker is available at FeTaca stores as well as on FeTaca.com at Rs 6,499. 

From grooming to feeding, air quality to safety, small daily choices shape a healthier home. These tools help pet parents manage routines with more ease, consistency, and peace of mind.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I manage pet shedding at home?

The Dyson Pet Groom Tool removes loose hair and dander directly into the vacuum bin while brushing, reducing fur spread across furniture and floors.

How can I stay connected with my pet when I'm away?

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° offers 360-degree viewing, live streaming, and two-way audio via an app, with AI-powered motion detection alerts.

What can I do to improve air quality in a pet household?

The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants and allergens, operating quietly to maintain a comfortable environment.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lifestyle TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Pet First
