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US President Donald Trump has said that the downing of an American military aircraft will not impact ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran, even as tensions between the two sides escalate. He also declined to comment on how Washington would respond if a missing American crew member, who ejected over Iran, is harmed or captured.

Responding to reports of the incident, Trump dismissed concerns over its effect on negotiations, stating, “No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war.” His remarks mark the first public acknowledgment of the aircraft loss amid simultaneous military operations and diplomatic outreach.

Trump Declines Details On Rescue Efforts

The US President refrained from sharing specifics about ongoing search-and-rescue operations, citing their sensitive nature. He also criticised media coverage of what he described as a “complex and active military operation.”

Speaking in a brief telephone interview, Trump avoided detailing any potential course of action. When asked about possible retaliation if the airman is mistreated by Iranian forces, he said, “Well, I can't comment on it because we hope that's not going to happen.”

Iran Claims Another US Aircraft Downed

The situation has been further complicated by fresh claims from Tehran, with the Iranian military asserting it shot down a US A-10 aircraft, according to reports citing Al Jazeera and Tasnim news agency.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian officials claimed the aircraft was targeted in waters surrounding the key maritime route. However, the claim remains unverified, with neither the Pentagon nor the White House issuing immediate confirmation or denial.

The A-10 is a ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support, particularly against armoured and ground targets.

F-15E Crash Confirmed; One Pilot Rescued

In a related development, US officials confirmed that a crew member from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle has been rescued and is alive, currently receiving medical treatment.

The aircraft, typically operated by a two-person crew, went down over Iran. While one individual has been recovered, the second crew member remains unaccounted for, with search operations ongoing.

Wreckage Verified, Location Unclear

Analysis of images released by Iranian media indicates that the wreckage matches an F-15 aircraft. Reports citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said the jet had been targeted, with visuals showing debris and a mapped search area.

Geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province showed low-flying aircraft in a formation consistent with air-to-air refuelling operations, though the exact crash site has not been officially confirmed.

Debris reportedly links the aircraft to the 494th Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom.

This marks the first reported instance of a US aircraft being downed over Iran during the current conflict.

The military escalation comes alongside a diplomatic setback, with truce negotiations reportedly stalling after Iran declined to participate in scheduled discussions, according to media reports.

The situation underscores the growing strain between Washington and Tehran, as both sides continue parallel tracks of military engagement and fragile diplomacy.