ABP Live Pet First: Essential Pet Care Dos And Don'ts Every Dog Owner Should Know

ABP Live Pet First: Essential Pet Care Dos And Don’ts Every Dog Owner Should Know

ABP Live Pet First: Discover essential pet care dos and don’ts to keep your furry companion healthy, happy and well-adjusted from puppyhood to adulthood.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

Welcoming a pet into your home is more than adding a furry companion, it is embracing a new family member. From playful puppy days to calm adult years, responsible pet care shapes not only your pet’s health but also their behaviour and emotional well-being.

Every wag of the tail and every soft purr depends on consistent care, patience and the right choices. That is why understanding the essential dos and don’ts of pet care is crucial. Small daily habits can make a lasting difference. Here is a simple, practical guide to help you raise a happy and healthy companion.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | First-Time Bird Owner? 7 Essential Care Tips You Can’t Ignore

The Dos Of Pet Care

Prioritise Regular Vet Visits:
Routine check-ups and timely vaccinations are essential. Prevention is always better than treatment, especially for young pets whose immune systems are still developing.

Maintain A Feeding Schedule:
Stick to fixed feeding times instead of leaving food out all day. Puppy generally eat three times a day until six to nine months of age, and then shift to two meals daily as adults. Consistency helps regulate digestion and behaviour.

Choose Age-Appropriate Food:
Feed your puppy high-quality puppy food. Larger breeds may transition to adult food between four to seven months, while smaller breeds may take six to nine months. Gradual changes ensure smooth adaptation.

Provide Safe Chewing Options:
Puppies naturally love to chew. Offer safe and appropriate chew toys or rope toys to give them a healthy outlet for this instinct. The right toys can protect your furniture and keep your pet engaged.

Encourage Outdoor Habits:
Take your puppy outside frequently, especially after meals and every few hours when they are young. Use the same spot each time to help them associate the area with elimination. Reward them when they get it right. Crate training can also support house training efforts.

The Don’ts Of Pet Care

Overfeeding:
It can be tempting to give in to those pleading eyes, but overfeeding leads to weight gain and serious health issues. Stick to recommended portions and avoid unnecessary extras.

Don’t Delay Veterinary Care:
Never wait until your puppy falls ill to see a vet. Young pets are more vulnerable to infections and parasites. Early guidance from a veterinarian keeps them safe and healthy.

Choosing Low-Quality Diets:
Avoid generic or poor-quality food brands. Consult your vet before making dietary changes to ensure your pet receives balanced nutrition.

Encouraging Chewing On Hands Or Clothes:
What seems cute in a tiny puppy can become a serious problem later. Avoid letting them chew on fingers, shoes, socks or clothing. Offer proper chew toys instead.

Leaving Puppies Alone For Long Periods:
Young pets need attention and reassurance. If you must be away, arrange for a trusted family member or friend to care for them.

Don’t Expose Unvaccinated Puppies To Risky Areas:
Avoid taking puppies to crowded public places or dog parks until they are fully vaccinated, typically around four months of age. Their immune systems are still developing.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
