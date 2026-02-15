ABP Live Pet First | Larry The Cat Marks 15 Years As Downing Street’s Unshakeable Chief Mouser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







For most of Britain, governments come and go. Policies shift. Leaders change. But one resident at Number 10 Downing Street has remained a constant presence through it all. Larry the Cat, the country’s most recognisable feline, completes 15 years as Chief Mouser and shows little sign of slowing down.

Now believed to be around 19 years old, the white-and-tabby veteran has quietly observed political storms, leadership shake-ups and historic global events from the iconic black doorway. Through Brexit debates, pandemic briefings and rapid prime ministerial transitions, Larry has maintained what might best be described as feline composure.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Pet First | First-Time Bird Owner? 7 Essential Care Tips You Can’t Ignore

From Shelter Cat To Power Corridor Legend

Larry the cat, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, is celebrating 15 years as the British government's official rodent-catcher. The unofficial first feline has served under six prime ministers. pic.twitter.com/f2GIZTO06L — The Associated Press (@AP) February 15, 2026

Larry arrived at Downing Street in February 2011 after repeated sightings of rodents during live television broadcasts prompted action. Adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home while David Cameron was prime minister, he was tasked with restoring order to the 18th-century residence.

Staff at Battersea had described him as a “bit of a bruiser," a label he has arguably lived up to. Over the years, he has been known to face off against other Whitehall cats, pigeons and even foxes. None have ever been known to come off better.

Despite his age, his caretakers insist he remains energetic and alert, reportedly catching mice as recently as last year.

A Media Star With Global Appeal

Larry’s appeal extends well beyond pest control. When international dignitaries visit, photographers frequently turn their lenses towards him. According to long-time photographer Justin Ng, “He's very happy with people who know him, but people who he's not so familiar with, he's a bit more standoffish,” he says.

Ng adds, “He's a big ham. He loves to pose. And he'll basically try and upstage whoever's on the carpet or on the door. Photobombing is his passion when world leaders are in town.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to 10 Downing Street on December 8, with Larry the Cat, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, making a surprise appearance to greet him.

But as soon as Larry saw the two heading inside, he… pic.twitter.com/f685HuDcYf — PhoenixTVHK (@PhoenixTVHK) December 9, 2025

From greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to inadvertently causing a photographer to stumble during a Polish presidential visit, Larry has mastered the art of stealing the spotlight.

A Permanent Civil Servant In A Temporary World

Time flies when you're outlasting Prime Ministers https://t.co/Ygw6GB8Dmq — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 6, 2026

Officially titled “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office”, Larry’s biography states: “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.”

He has served under six prime ministers and now shares the Downing Street residence with JoJo and Prince, the Starmer family cats. Prince, a Siberian, joined after what were described as “negotiations” with the children.

Meanwhile, Larry’s social media presence continues to thrive. The account @Number10cat boasts more than 877,500 followers, occasionally offering dry humour and sharp political observations.

For those concerned about his age, Ng offers reassurance: “His fur is probably showing his age. But you know, he's quite sprightly. He jumps up and down, comes to see me and he jumps up on the ledge. So I know from that that he's fine and he likes to patrol around.”

In a world of constant political change, Larry remains, steadfast, photogenic and, by all accounts, here to stay.