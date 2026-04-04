‘Didn’t Want To Contest’: Annamalai On Missing From BJP TN Candidate List; Says ‘I Decided’

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Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday clarified that his absence from the party’s candidate list for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections was a personal decision, putting to rest speculation over his non-inclusion.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after arriving from Coimbatore, Annamalai said he had informed the party leadership well in advance about his choice.

'I'D Already Informed Core Committee…'

Addressing the issue, Annamalai stated, “I had already informed the core committee that I would not be contesting from any constituency. It’s not a case of being denied a ticket; I simply chose not to enter the race.”

He reiterated that the decision had been communicated in writing, emphasizing that it was entirely voluntary and not influenced by internal party dynamics.

Clarification Amid Media Speculation

With his absence from the candidate list sparking discussions, Annamalai said he felt the need to publicly clarify the situation.

Responding to speculation, he remarked, “How can they allocate a ticket to me when I have no intention of contesting?” adding that the clarification was necessary as the matter had become a topic of public debate.

The statement comes shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its list of candidates for the state elections.

Focus Shifts To Campaigning

Despite opting out of the electoral contest, Annamalai reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s campaign efforts across the state.

“As a karyakarta, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with our BJP and NDA candidates, working towards the goal of securing 210 seats in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who announced the candidate list, also noted that Annamalai had chosen to focus on campaigning rather than contesting from a single constituency.

Backing BJP’s Vision, Leadership

Congratulating the party’s nominees, Annamalai wrote: “Hearty congratulations to all the BJP candidates announced for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. They represent the hopes of the people of Tamil Nadu who are weary of corruption, complacency, and the DMK’s betrayal. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has advanced with strength and purpose, while Tamil Nadu has been held back by a failed and self-serving DMK government.”

He also expressed gratitude to the party’s central leadership for respecting his decision and allowing him to focus on broader campaign responsibilities.

Active Campaign Role Beyond Tamil Nadu

Annamalai highlighted his ongoing campaign efforts, including recent outreach in Kerala for NDA candidates. Referring to a roadshow in Kannur, he said the public response reflected a desire for political change.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the NDA has delivered development and welfare. The time has come for Kerala to reject LDF-UDF failures and embrace politics of performance,” he said.

With the Tamil Nadu elections approaching, Annamalai’s role is expected to remain central to the BJP’s statewide campaign strategy, even as he stays out of the electoral fray.