Light Rain, Cloudy Skies To Persist In Delhi Amid Western Disturbance Activity In North India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A slightly cooler-than-usual spell is expected to grip parts of Northwest India this week, with back-to-back western disturbances set to influence weather patterns across the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The twin systems are likely to bring widespread cloud cover, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds across several northern states. Peak activity is forecast around April 3-4, followed by another round beginning April 7, indicating a prolonged period of unsettled weather.

Rain, Hailstorms and Gusty Winds Across Northern States

The IMD has warned of active weather conditions, particularly across the Himalayan belt and adjoining plains, with the possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas.

“Isolated heavy rainfall [is] expected over Kashmir Valley on April 3 & 4,” the department said, flagging the most intense spell early in the week. Another western disturbance is expected to impact the region shortly after, with the IMD noting that a fresh system is likely to affect Northwest India from April 7.

Hailstorm activity, though scattered, could be significant. The IMD said such conditions are likely over Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 7, and 8. Similar weather is expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh on April 4.

Strong winds are also expected to accompany these systems. According to the IMD, thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on April 4.

Delhi Braces for Cloudy Week With Light Rain

In the national capital, the week is likely to remain largely cloudy, with brief spells of light rain and thunderstorms, particularly during afternoons and evenings.

For Saturday, April 4, the IMD has forecast a “generally cloudy sky” with “one or two spells of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds” of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph. A yellow alert has been issued for the day.

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, April 5, with cloudy skies and a chance of very light rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 20–30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph. No alert has been issued for the day.

A brief respite is likely on April 6 with partly cloudy skies. However, cloud cover and light rain are expected to return on April 7 and 8, with the IMD forecasting one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.