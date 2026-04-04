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HomeCitiesMaharashtra Tragedy: 9 Of Family, Including 6 Children, Killed After Car Falls Into Well In Nashik

Maharashtra Tragedy: 9 Of Family, Including 6 Children, Killed After Car Falls Into Well In Nashik

Nashik car accident: Nine members of a family, including six children, died when their car plunged into a well. The accident happened around 10 PM in Dindori while they returned from a function.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, where nine members of a family, including six children, were killed after their car fell into a water-filled well.

The accident took place around 10 PM on Friday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town in Nashik, news agency PTI reported.

According to officials, the victims were returning home after attending a function at a banquet hall when the vehicle lost control and plunged into a nearby well. 

Rescue Operation Conducted Overnight, Probe Underway

Police and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The car and its occupants were retrieved around midnight with the help of two cranes and swimmers.

The deceased belonged to the Dargude family from Indore village in Dindori taluka.

Police identified the victims as Sunil Dattu Dargude (32), his wife Reshma, Asha Anil Dargude (32), and six children, including five girls aged between seven and 14 years, and an 11-year-old boy, PTI reported.

All bodies were taken to a government hospital in Dindori for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Nashik's Dindori town?

Nine members of a family, including six children, tragically died when their car fell into a water-filled well in the Shivaji Nagar area.

When and where did the accident occur?

The accident took place around 10 PM on Friday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town, Nashik district.

What were the victims doing before the incident?

The family was returning home after attending a function at a banquet hall when the vehicle lost control.

Were there any survivors from the accident?

No, all nine occupants of the car, who were members of the same family, lost their lives in the incident.

What is being done after the accident?

Police and emergency services conducted an overnight rescue operation. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
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Maharashtra Nashik MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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