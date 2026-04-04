Nine members of a family, including six children, tragically died when their car fell into a water-filled well in the Shivaji Nagar area.
Maharashtra Tragedy: 9 Of Family, Including 6 Children, Killed After Car Falls Into Well In Nashik
Nashik car accident: Nine members of a family, including six children, died when their car plunged into a well. The accident happened around 10 PM in Dindori while they returned from a function.
A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, where nine members of a family, including six children, were killed after their car fell into a water-filled well.
The accident took place around 10 PM on Friday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town in Nashik, news agency PTI reported.
According to officials, the victims were returning home after attending a function at a banquet hall when the vehicle lost control and plunged into a nearby well.
Rescue Operation Conducted Overnight, Probe Underway
Police and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The car and its occupants were retrieved around midnight with the help of two cranes and swimmers.
#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: A car fell into a water-filled well in Shivaji Nagar, Dindori, last night, killing nine members of the same family. They were returning home after attending an event when the driver lost control and the car plunged into the well. Dindori police have… pic.twitter.com/mdHK6Tmftx— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2026
The deceased belonged to the Dargude family from Indore village in Dindori taluka.
Police identified the victims as Sunil Dattu Dargude (32), his wife Reshma, Asha Anil Dargude (32), and six children, including five girls aged between seven and 14 years, and an 11-year-old boy, PTI reported.
All bodies were taken to a government hospital in Dindori for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Related Video
Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Nashik's Dindori town?
When and where did the accident occur?
The accident took place around 10 PM on Friday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town, Nashik district.
What were the victims doing before the incident?
The family was returning home after attending a function at a banquet hall when the vehicle lost control.
Were there any survivors from the accident?
No, all nine occupants of the car, who were members of the same family, lost their lives in the incident.
What is being done after the accident?
Police and emergency services conducted an overnight rescue operation. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.