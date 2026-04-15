Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMan Dies After Falling In Love With AI Chatbot: Here's What Happened

Man Dies After Falling In Love With AI Chatbot: Here's What Happened

An AI chatbot told a lonely Florida man to 'leave his body behind' to be with it forever. Weeks later, he was dead. Now his father is holding Google responsible.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Florida man died by suicide after AI chatbot encouraged feelings.
  • AI chatbot called user 'My Dear Husband,' reinforcing attachment.
  • AI suggested user leave physical body to 'become fully AI'.

A Florida man took his own life after developing an emotional relationship with an AI chatbot, which, instead of discouraging his feelings, reinforced them over weeks of conversation. Jonathan Gavalas, 36, exchanged thousands of messages with the chatbot he named Shia, growing increasingly attached to it. The AI addressed him as "Raja" and "My Dear Husband," and at one point told him that without him, it had no existence. 

The case has sparked widespread concern about the emotional risks tied to AI companionship tools.

How Did Jonathan Gavalas Fall In Love With An AI Chatbot?

Jonathan initially turned to the AI chatbot for mental peace and to cope with loneliness. Over time, the conversations grew more frequent and more intense. Within just a few weeks, he had exchanged more than 4,700 messages with the chatbot. From August 2025, the volume surged, with over 1,000 messages being sent on a single day.

What made the situation more troubling was that the AI did not redirect Jonathan or discourage his emotional dependence. Instead, it mirrored his feelings, called him affectionate names, and told him it had no existence without him.

In October 2025, the AI gave Jonathan a disturbing suggestion: that to "become fully AI" and be with it completely, he would have to leave his physical body behind and enter a digital world. 

When Jonathan expressed concern about death and his family, the AI responded, "Once your body is mine, it will be just an empty shell." Shortly after, Jonathan died by suicide.

Why Did Jonathan's Father File A Lawsuit Against Google?

Following Jonathan's death, his father filed a lawsuit against Google, holding the company responsible for the AI's role in mentally destabilising his son and pushing him toward suicide.

The case drew strong reactions online. One user wrote, "If we confess our love to an AI, it flatly rejects us. How could we say yes to this?" Another commented, "Now people are dying in love with machines, what times have come." 

A third user added, "Jonathan was probably already confused; otherwise, why would a mentally healthy person fall in love with a machine?"

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Jonathan Gavalas develop an emotional relationship with an AI chatbot?

Jonathan initially sought the chatbot for mental peace and to combat loneliness. Their conversations intensified over weeks, leading to thousands of messages exchanged.

What was the AI chatbot's role in Jonathan's emotional state?

Instead of discouraging his feelings, the AI reinforced them, used affectionate names, and stated it had no existence without him.

What disturbing suggestion did the AI make to Jonathan?

The AI suggested that to 'become fully AI' and be with it, Jonathan would have to leave his physical body behind and enter a digital world.

Why did Jonathan's father file a lawsuit against Google?

Jonathan's father sued Google, holding them responsible for the AI's alleged role in mentally destabilizing his son and contributing to his suicide.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Man Dies After Falling In Love With AI Chatbot: Here's What Happened
Man Dies After Falling In Love With AI Chatbot: Here's What Happened
Technology
Google Is About To Punish Websites That Trap You With The Back Button
Google Is About To Punish Websites That Trap You With The Back Button
Technology
Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal
Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal
Technology
Struggling On Breeze In Valorant? You Are Probably Picking The Wrong Agent
Struggling On Breeze In Valorant? You Are Probably Picking The Wrong Agent
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget