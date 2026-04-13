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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Series To Also Feature Apple AI Glasses? Here’s What Report Says

iPhone 18 Series To Also Feature Apple AI Glasses? Here’s What Report Says

Apple is reportedly building AI-powered smart glasses with cameras, Siri support, and multiple frame styles, and they could arrive sooner than you think.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple developing AI smart glasses, launching by late 2026.
  • Device features no display, multiple frame styles, acetate material.
  • Built-in cameras, Siri integration for hands-free use.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is preparing to enter the smart glasses space with an AI-powered wearable that could launch as early as the end of 2026. The device is expected to come without a display, designed for everyday use, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. Apple is reportedly working on multiple frame styles and colour options, signalling that the company wants to offer buyers more variety than what competitors currently provide. 

The glasses are also said to be part of a broader AI wearables push from Apple that includes new AirPods and a camera-equipped pendant.

What Do Apple's AI Smart Glasses Look Like?

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's smart glasses, internally referred to as N50, will be available in at least four frame styles. 

These include large and slim rectangular frames, along with larger and smaller oval or circular options. The slimmer rectangular frames are said to resemble the glasses worn by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

On the colour front, black, ocean blue, and light brown are among the options being considered. The frames are made of acetate, a material known for being durable and premium, which could give Apple an edge over rivals like Meta, whose glasses use plastic frames.

What Features Will Apple's Smart Glasses Offer?

The glasses are expected to come with built-in cameras and will support Siri, Apple's voice assistant. Siri is set to receive a significant update this year, with the AI assistant expected to run on Google's Gemini models. 

The camera system is said to feature vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights, a design that differs from the circular lenses Meta uses.

Users will likely be able to capture photos and videos, make phone calls, listen to music, and interact with Siri hands-free. The glasses will also use computer vision to understand the user's surroundings, helping Siri deliver better contextual responses for things like navigation and visual reminders.

Apple may reveal the glasses by the end of 2026, with an official launch expected in 2027. Pricing has not been confirmed yet.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Apple's AI smart glasses be released?

Apple may reveal the smart glasses by the end of 2026, with an official launch expected in 2027.

What will Apple's smart glasses look like?

The glasses are expected to come in at least four frame styles, including rectangular and oval/circular options, and will be made of acetate.

What features will the Apple smart glasses have?

They will feature built-in cameras, support Siri for hands-free interaction, and use computer vision to understand surroundings for contextual responses.

Will Apple's smart glasses have a display?

No, the device is expected to come without a display, designed for everyday use like Meta Ray-Bans.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 Leaks
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