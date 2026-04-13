iPhone 18 Series To Also Feature Apple AI Glasses? Here’s What Report Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple developing AI smart glasses, launching by late 2026.

Device features no display, multiple frame styles, acetate material.

Built-in cameras, Siri integration for hands-free use.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is preparing to enter the smart glasses space with an AI-powered wearable that could launch as early as the end of 2026. The device is expected to come without a display, designed for everyday use, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. Apple is reportedly working on multiple frame styles and colour options, signalling that the company wants to offer buyers more variety than what competitors currently provide.

The glasses are also said to be part of a broader AI wearables push from Apple that includes new AirPods and a camera-equipped pendant.

What Do Apple's AI Smart Glasses Look Like?

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's smart glasses, internally referred to as N50, will be available in at least four frame styles.

These include large and slim rectangular frames, along with larger and smaller oval or circular options. The slimmer rectangular frames are said to resemble the glasses worn by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

On the colour front, black, ocean blue, and light brown are among the options being considered. The frames are made of acetate, a material known for being durable and premium, which could give Apple an edge over rivals like Meta, whose glasses use plastic frames.

What Features Will Apple's Smart Glasses Offer?

The glasses are expected to come with built-in cameras and will support Siri, Apple's voice assistant. Siri is set to receive a significant update this year, with the AI assistant expected to run on Google's Gemini models.

The camera system is said to feature vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights, a design that differs from the circular lenses Meta uses.

Users will likely be able to capture photos and videos, make phone calls, listen to music, and interact with Siri hands-free. The glasses will also use computer vision to understand the user's surroundings, helping Siri deliver better contextual responses for things like navigation and visual reminders.

Apple may reveal the glasses by the end of 2026, with an official launch expected in 2027. Pricing has not been confirmed yet.

