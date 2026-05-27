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HomeGamingPS Plus Free Games For June 2026 Announced: Grounded, Warhammer 40,000, More Free Titles

PS Plus Free Games For June 2026 Announced: Grounded, Warhammer 40,000, More Free Titles

PlayStation Plus members have three new games to download this June: a backyard survival game, a Nickelodeon fighting game, and a brutal sci-fi co-op shooter. Here is what to expect.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 May 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a co-op shooter reclaiming a city.

PS Plus Free Games: PlayStation Plus is adding three new titles to its Monthly Games lineup for June 2026. Members can look forward to a cooperative survival adventure, a brutal sci-fi shooter, and a cartoon brawler. All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, June 2, until Monday, July 6. On top of that, EA Sports FC 26 stays in the lineup through June 16.

Members also have until June 2 to grab May's titles, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols, before they leave the library.

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Free Games For June 2026 Announced: Grounded, Warhammer 40,000, More Free Titles

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition drops players into a backyard that feels anything but ordinary. Your character has been mysteriously shrunk down to the size of an ant, and survival becomes the only priority. The backyard is now a vast, creature-filled world that needs to be explored from a completely new perspective.

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Players can go through the game alone or team up with up to three friends in online multiplayer. The goal is to gather resources, build shelter, and craft armour and weapons to defend against the creatures roaming the backyard. As the game progresses, players slowly uncover the truth behind the tiny transformation and work toward getting back to their original size.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Free Games For June 2026 Announced: Grounded, Warhammer 40,000, More Free Titles

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 brings together one of the biggest fighting character rosters in the series yet. The lineup includes fan favourites and new additions like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, and Jimmy Neutron, among others.

Players can compete solo, take the fight online, or work through a roguelike single-player campaign. Each character comes with a unique move set, and the game introduces all-new, powerful Supers that can be used to finish off opponents. It is a solid pick for anyone who enjoys casual yet competitive brawler-style games.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PS5)

PS Plus Free Games For June 2026 Announced: Grounded, Warhammer 40,000, More Free Titles

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a four-player co-op action shooter that puts players in the middle of a brutal fight to reclaim the city of Tertium from waves of enemies. The game comes from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series.

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Building on the melee combat system that made Vermintide 2 stand out, Darktide adds intense gunplay into the mix. Players need to balance ranged and melee combat as they push through large groups of enemies. The game emphasises the impact of every attack, whether it is a swing of a chainsword or a shot from a lasgun.

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Free Games For June 2026 Announced: Grounded, Warhammer 40,000, More Free Titles

EA Sports FC 26, which was originally part of the May Monthly Games lineup, will continue to be available as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game through June 16. PlayStation Plus members also receive an EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack as a special add-on entitlement, redeemable during the game's PlayStation Plus Monthly Games residency.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I expect from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2?

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 features a large roster of characters, including fan favorites. It offers solo play, online battles, and a roguelike campaign, with unique moves and powerful Supers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Gaming PS PS5 PlayStation TECHNOLOGY
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