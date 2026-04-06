13 Killed In Iran As Airstrike Hits Residential Building After Trump’s Warning

At least 13 people were killed in an airstrike that hit a residential building southwest of Tehran, near Eslamshahr.
13 Killed In Iran As Airstrike Hits Residential Building After Trump’s ‘Hell Will Rain Down’ Warning
13 people died after an airstrike hit a residential building in Iran's Tehran. The strike came after Trump warned of consequences if Iran does not adhere to his deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz.
An airstrike hit a residential building in city southwest of Iran's capital Tehran, killing at least 13 people, according to Iranian media.
The semiofficial Fars news agency and Nour News reported the strike near Eslamshahr.
The reason for the attack remains unclear. Neither Israel nor United States have claimed responsibility. The strike comes shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a profanity-laced warning demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Damage Reported At Gas Site And University After Strikes In Iran
Iranian media reported that recent airstrikes damaged several buildings, including a natural gas distribution site adjacent to a university campus. The university, currently empty as schools have shifted to online learning due to the war, was hit for unclear reasons.
Over the years, multiple countries have sanctioned the university for its links to Iran’s military programs, particularly its work on ballistic missiles controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard and other security forces have been using secondary locations as rally points as their bases face repeated attacks amid ongoing hostilities.
Meanwhile, the state-run IRAN daily reported that an airstrike in a residential area of Qom, a major Shiite seminary city south of Tehran, killed at least five people. The precise target of the strike remains unclear.
Iran has not released overall casualty figures or reported on its material losses in recent days.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many people were killed in the airstrike near Eslamshahr?
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Recent airstrikes also damaged a natural gas distribution site adjacent to a university campus, and a residential area in Qom.