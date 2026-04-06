Trump's Warning To Iran Rattles Stock Markets, Sensex Over 50 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,700

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Indian equity markets acted cautiously on Monday, as underlying sentiment remained tense amid global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. The BSE Sensex opened trading near 73,250, slipping more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 tested 22,700, around 9:15 AM.

However, around 9:08 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex was at 73,480.75, up 161.20 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 22,780.30, higher by 67.20 points or 0.30 per cent.

Despite the early uptick, analysts expect volatility to persist through the week, with multiple global and domestic triggers likely to influence market direction.

RBI Policy And West Asia Conflict

Domestically, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will be a key event for investors.

Market participants are largely factoring in a pause in interest rates, but the central bank’s commentary on inflation, growth outlook and the future rate trajectory will be closely tracked.

Geopolitical developments in West Asia continue to be a major source of uncertainty for markets.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said markets are likely to remain volatile amid uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict.

“The potential for further escalation of the war is high in the next few days. The market will be keenly watching the response of crude prices to war-related events,” he noted.

Echoing similar concerns, Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, said comments from US President Donald Trump indicating possible escalation if key supply routes are not restored have kept investors on edge.

“This continues to keep crude oil and global uncertainty as dominant drivers for markets,” he added.

Heavyweights Drag, Select Stocks Offer Support

Among the Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, and ICICI Bank were among the major losers.

On the other hand, Trent, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and Bharat Electronics managed to trade in positive territory, offering limited support to the broader market.

Global Data, Fed Outlook Key Triggers

On the global front, investors will keep a close watch on key macroeconomic indicators, particularly the US March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Stronger inflation data could dampen expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut, strengthen the dollar and tighten global financial conditions, especially for emerging markets like India.

Additionally, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, GDP data and jobless claims will be monitored for further policy cues.

Crude Oil, Rupee Movement Under Watch

Brent crude prices have remained elevated near $107 per barrel, sustaining concerns around imported inflation.

Currency volatility has also been in focus, with the rupee weakening sharply before recovering towards Rs 93 against the US dollar, aided by intervention by the central bank.

Elevated oil prices and currency pressure continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

FII Outflows Continue To Pressure Markets

Foreign investor activity remains a key concern. March witnessed heavy outflows of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore from Indian equities, among the highest monthly outflows in recent years.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,931.13 crore in the previous session, according to exchange data. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided some support, purchasing stocks worth Rs 7,208.41 crore.

Analysts said sustained FII selling, coupled with global uncertainties, continues to act as a major overhang for domestic markets.

Global Markets Mixed, Caution Persists

Global cues remain mixed. While Asian markets showed some resilience in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.19 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gaining 1.36 per cent, US markets ended on a mixed note in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.13 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged higher.

Trump’s Warning Adds To Uncertainty

Fresh geopolitical developments over the weekend have further added to market jitters.

US President Donald Trump warned of potential action against Iran’s power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened, setting a deadline for compliance.

Iran, in response, indicated that full reopening would depend on compensation for damages, raising concerns over prolonged disruption in global energy flows.

Previous Week’s Performance

In the previous, holiday-shortened week, domestic markets ended marginally lower. The Sensex declined 263.67 points, or 0.35 per cent, while the Nifty slipped 106.5 points, or 0.46 per cent.