Indian equity markets acted cautiously due to ongoing global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. This created a tense underlying sentiment among investors.
Trump's Warning To Iran Rattles Stock Markets, Sensex Over 50 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,700
Investors are keenly on the lookout for RBI MPC's policy decision this week. While largely a pause in repo rate is expected, experts will be tracking the central bank's outlook on inflation and growth
Indian equity markets acted cautiously on Monday, as underlying sentiment remained tense amid global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. The BSE Sensex opened trading near 73,250, slipping more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 tested 22,700, around 9:15 AM.
However, around 9:08 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex was at 73,480.75, up 161.20 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 22,780.30, higher by 67.20 points or 0.30 per cent.
Despite the early uptick, analysts expect volatility to persist through the week, with multiple global and domestic triggers likely to influence market direction.
RBI Policy And West Asia Conflict
Domestically, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will be a key event for investors.
Market participants are largely factoring in a pause in interest rates, but the central bank’s commentary on inflation, growth outlook and the future rate trajectory will be closely tracked.
Geopolitical developments in West Asia continue to be a major source of uncertainty for markets.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said markets are likely to remain volatile amid uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict.
“The potential for further escalation of the war is high in the next few days. The market will be keenly watching the response of crude prices to war-related events,” he noted.
Echoing similar concerns, Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, said comments from US President Donald Trump indicating possible escalation if key supply routes are not restored have kept investors on edge.
“This continues to keep crude oil and global uncertainty as dominant drivers for markets,” he added.
Heavyweights Drag, Select Stocks Offer Support
Among the Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, and ICICI Bank were among the major losers.
On the other hand, Trent, Titan, Tech Mahindra, and Bharat Electronics managed to trade in positive territory, offering limited support to the broader market.
Global Data, Fed Outlook Key Triggers
On the global front, investors will keep a close watch on key macroeconomic indicators, particularly the US March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Stronger inflation data could dampen expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut, strengthen the dollar and tighten global financial conditions, especially for emerging markets like India.
Additionally, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, GDP data and jobless claims will be monitored for further policy cues.
Crude Oil, Rupee Movement Under Watch
Brent crude prices have remained elevated near $107 per barrel, sustaining concerns around imported inflation.
Currency volatility has also been in focus, with the rupee weakening sharply before recovering towards Rs 93 against the US dollar, aided by intervention by the central bank.
Elevated oil prices and currency pressure continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
FII Outflows Continue To Pressure Markets
Foreign investor activity remains a key concern. March witnessed heavy outflows of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore from Indian equities, among the highest monthly outflows in recent years.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,931.13 crore in the previous session, according to exchange data. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided some support, purchasing stocks worth Rs 7,208.41 crore.
Analysts said sustained FII selling, coupled with global uncertainties, continues to act as a major overhang for domestic markets.
Global Markets Mixed, Caution Persists
Global cues remain mixed. While Asian markets showed some resilience in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 1.19 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gaining 1.36 per cent, US markets ended on a mixed note in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.13 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged higher.
Trump’s Warning Adds To Uncertainty
Fresh geopolitical developments over the weekend have further added to market jitters.
US President Donald Trump warned of potential action against Iran’s power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened, setting a deadline for compliance.
Iran, in response, indicated that full reopening would depend on compensation for damages, raising concerns over prolonged disruption in global energy flows.
Previous Week’s Performance
In the previous, holiday-shortened week, domestic markets ended marginally lower. The Sensex declined 263.67 points, or 0.35 per cent, while the Nifty slipped 106.5 points, or 0.46 per cent.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the cautious sentiment in Indian equity markets on Monday?
What domestic event is investors looking forward to this week?
Investors are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The central bank's commentary on inflation, growth, and future rate decisions will be key.
What global data will influence the market this week?
Key global data points include the US March Consumer Price Index (CPI) and minutes from the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Jobless claims and GDP data will also be monitored.
How are geopolitical developments in West Asia affecting the markets?
The conflict in West Asia is a major source of uncertainty, particularly its impact on global energy supply chains. Any escalation or de-escalation can significantly influence market direction and crude oil prices.
Why are FII outflows a concern for Indian markets?
Heavy outflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in March have put pressure on domestic markets. Sustained FII selling, combined with global uncertainties, continues to be a major overhang.