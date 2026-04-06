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HomeNews'They Used Pakistani-Linked Material': Himanta Sarma Launches Fresh Attack On Congress

'They Used Pakistani-Linked Material': Himanta Sarma Launches Fresh Attack On Congress

Assam Elections 2026: CM Sarma accused Congress leaders Khera and Gogoi of using Pakistan-linked material in press briefings. This came a day after Khera alleged Sarma’s wife holds multiple passports.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi of using material in recent press conferences that he claims was sourced from a Pakistani social media group, escalating the political heat ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press briefing, Sarma said, “Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi held two press conferences, one in Delhi, one in Guwahati. Our research found that all the material presented was supplied by a Pakistani social media group.”

'11 Pakistan Talk Shows Backed Congress Win Narrative'

He alleged that Pakistan has shown increasing interest in Assam’s elections, noting that “in the past 10 days, Pakistan channels have aired at least 11 talk shows urging Congress to win—something unprecedented. The link to yesterday’s press conference has now become very apparent.”

Sarma warned of legal consequences, claiming the opposition used “fraudulent documents” to influence public opinion. “Raising issues with fabricated documents attracts sections 420 and 468 of the IPC. Using such allegations to affect election outcomes carries heavier penalties, including life imprisonment,” he stated.

He added that a police complaint had already been lodged by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and said he expected authorities to take “appropriate action.”

Sarma Calls Wife's Passport Allegations 'AI Photoshopped'

The controversy follows claims by Khera alleging that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds multiple passports and undisclosed overseas business interests, including properties in Dubai and companies in the US. Sarma denied these allegations, calling one of the passports “fake” and citing confirmations from Dubai authorities and the Indian government.

Khera has vowed to present further evidence and questioned whether Sarma had fully disclosed his assets in his election affidavit, while Gogoi has demanded an investigation into the claims, intensifying the political standoff.

Responding to the allegations the Assam Chief Minister alleged that documents used by Congress leaders in the ongoing passport controversy involving his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma were "AI Photoshopped" and sourced from a Pakistani social media group.

 "The original UAE passport was uploaded on social media by a Pakistani man. They (Congress) did AI Photoshop in the passport. Tipu Sultan had uploaded the original passport on social media. The Egyptian passport is also fake. You can find out through Google Reverse," he said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the controversy was being artificially built using fabricated documents and questioned the credibility of the claims made by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi.

Assam is scheduled for single-phase Assembly elections on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with vote counting set for May 4.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What legal consequences did Himanta Biswa Sarma mention?

He warned of legal action, citing sections 420 and 468 of the IPC for using fraudulent documents to influence public opinion. He stated that affecting election outcomes with such allegations carries heavier penalties, including life imprisonment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner
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