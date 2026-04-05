WATCH: Sanjiv Goenka's Emotional Reaction As LSG Seal First IPL 2026 Victory

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Sanjiv Goenka Emotional On LSG Win: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earned their first points in IPL 2026 with a composed five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), recovering well from their opening loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). Chasing 157, LSG were guided by a calm and assured knock from captain Rishabh Pant, who anchored the innings with 68 off 50 balls. Notably, when Pant hit the winning runs in the final over, the team's owner, Sanjiv Goenka, appeared emotional with teary eyes, calmly celebrating the triumph. Check it out:

THE FINISHER, RISHABH PANT HAS ARRIVED. 🔥



- Avesh Khan sending the ball back to ground 😂 pic.twitter.com/NuuCAsCa3l April 5, 2026

He recently made headlines for what seemed like an animated exchange with Pant after LSG’s loss to DC, and this reaction once again highlights how deeply invested the owner is in the team’s journey.

LSG vs SRH: IPL 2026 Match Summary

In the first innings, Mohammed Shami set the tone with a fiery opening spell that dismantled SRH’s top order. Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck, Travis Head managed just 7, and skipper Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 1, leaving the hosts reeling early.

At 26/4 in 7.1 overs, SRH looked in danger of collapsing for a sub-par total.

However, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy staged a spirited recovery, both scoring half-centuries to revive the innings. Their counterattack pushed SRH to a competitive 156/9, but LSG’s disciplined bowling in the death overs ensured the total remained within reach.

LSG’s chase began on a steady note, with Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh putting together a 37-run opening stand. While Marsh departed early, Markram kept the momentum going with a fluent 45. Pant then took charge, pacing the innings smartly despite a brief wobble around the closing stages of the match.

His measured approach ensured Lucknow stayed on track, eventually sealing the win in the final over to secure their first points of the season.