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HomeNewsWorld‘Tuesday, 8 PM’: Trump Extends Iran Deadline Again After 'Open The Strait' Warning

‘Tuesday, 8 PM’: Trump Extends Iran Deadline Again After 'Open The Strait' Warning

Donald Trump extended Iran’s deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of strikes, as tensions rise and global oil prices surge amid the ongoing blockade.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, President Donald Trump appears to have pushed back the deadline for Tehran again, turning high-stakes diplomacy into a ticking clock—underscored by a cryptic post that adds fresh drama to an already volatile standoff.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” 

The timings (5:30 AM IST on Wednesday), which seemed like a revised deadline, gives Tehran a little more time to ease tensions with the unpredictable US President, who is very capable of making a decision to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges, which Tehran has condemned as a “war crime”.

It is pertinent to mention that Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route for oil and gas, since the US-Israeli bombing campaign began on 28 February.

The disruption has triggered fuel shortages in several countries, pushing up global oil prices and adding pressure on the Trump administration in a key midterm election year.

'Make A deal Or Reopen Strait'

Earlier, in a post in which Trump used unusually harsh language to press his demands, reminding Tehran of his deadline to “make a deal” or reopen the Strait, warning that Tuesday could see sweeping strikes on Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran… Open the F****n’ Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell — just watch,” he wrote.

Trump first issued the ultimatum late last month, giving Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The deadline has since been extended multiple times, most recently to Monday, 6 April, at 8 pm ET, according to reports.

'we're Blowing Up Iran'

Earlier, on Sunday, Trump warned that if no peace deal is reached with Iran within 48 hours, “we’re blowing up the entire country.”

Speaking to ABC, Trump responded to a question about whether his earlier two-to-three-week timeline for a deal still stood.

“It should be days, not weeks,” he said, adding that Iran “has been decimated, decimated. And every day is going to get worse.”

Trump emphasised the scale of potential destruction: “Every day they’re gonna have to build more bridges, and they’re gonna have to build more power plants and more everything else. There’s been no country that’s ever taken a pounding like that.”

He reiterated that Iran had 48 hours to strike a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or make peace. “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, we’re blowing up the whole country… it’s going to be bridge day and it’s going to be power plant day in the country of Iran.”

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What are the potential consequences if Iran does not meet the deadline?

President Trump has warned of sweeping strikes on Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure, describing it as 'Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day.'

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
President Trump Donald Trump West Asia Conflict Donald Trump. US Iran War Strait Of Homruz
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