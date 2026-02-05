Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | How Much Will iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Cost? Check Leaked Prices In India

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro series could arrive in September 2026 with higher India prices, expensive storage tiers and AI hardware upgrades, making Pro models the main focus next year.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s next premium iPhones are still many months away, but early leaks are already talking a lot about their expected prices. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to launch in September 2026 if Apple follows its usual schedule. Big design changes are not expected, but prices may go up again. For buyers in India, the price will be the biggest factor. 

Some reports also say the regular iPhone 18 could be delayed, which would make the Pro models the main focus next year.

iPhone 18 Pro Price In India Expected Range

Right now, most leaks are focused on pricing. The iPhone 18 Pro price in India is expected to start at around Rs 1,35,000. The bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced near Rs 1,54,900. 

That is slightly higher than current Pro model prices. Experts believe this increase may happen because of higher chip costs, expensive memory, and new AI-focused hardware.

Apple has been slowly increasing Pro model prices every year. This trend may continue. The final price will also depend on the storage version you choose. Higher storage models could go well above Rs 1.7 lakh. 

Launch prices are usually high, but bank offers and exchange deals may lower the amount you actually pay. Still, buyers should expect a premium starting price.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date And Price Details

As per early reports, the launch event may happen in the second week of September 2026. Pre-orders usually open within two or three days after the announcement. 

Sales in India normally begin soon after that. Apple has improved its delivery and supply in India, so long waiting times are not expected.

There are also talks that the standard iPhone 18 may be postponed to 2027 due to chip shortages and rising component costs. Because of this, Apple may give more attention to the Pro models, since they bring higher profit. 

Some leaks also mention a cheaper version, possibly called iPhone 18e, that could arrive later. But for now, most attention is on how much the iPhone 18 Pro will cost in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 Pro expected to launch?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are likely to launch in September 2026, following Apple's usual schedule.

What is the expected price range for the iPhone 18 Pro in India?

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start around Rs 1,35,000, with the Pro Max potentially priced near Rs 1,54,900.

Why might the iPhone 18 Pro prices increase?

Price increases are anticipated due to higher chip costs, expensive memory, and new AI-focused hardware.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)

Embed widget