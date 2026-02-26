Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Will Respond Harsher': Army Western Command Warns Pakistan On Operation Sindoot 2.0

'Will Respond Harsher': Army Western Command Warns Pakistan On Operation Sindoot 2.0

“He (Shehbaz Sharif) wants to prevent us from taking any strong action... It's a kind of bluff he's doing, which we have to call out. We will not be deterred by his nuclear bluff,” he said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Army’s Western Command has warned Pakistan of a “harsher” response in the event of provocation, stating that Operation Sindoor 2.0 remains ongoing and preparations are significantly more extensive.

The Indian Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor in May last year following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The operation involved precision military strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

‘Very Small Sample’: Army Reflects On Operation Sindoor

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Corps, said the earlier phase of Operation Sindoor sent a strong message to Pakistan and described it as limited in scale.

"We gave Pakistan a very small sample in the operation. In just four days, they were brought to their knees and called our DGMO and asked to stop this war... This was a very small example, and its purpose was training," Lieutenant General Pushkar told reporters.

He was speaking during the Western Command’s Operational Capability Demonstration in Pathankot, Punjab.

Pushkar added that Operation Sindoor 2.0 was ongoing and preparations were far more extensive.

"Operation Sindoor is ongoing... The preparations for Operation Sindoor 2 are quite extensive. I cannot tell you right now how this operation will unfold because it will depend on how much damage we want to cause to the enemy. Whether it is damage of any kind, be it on land, sea, or air, we are always ready to carry it out," he said.

Army Rejects Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Bluff’

Pushkar also referred to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying India would not be deterred by nuclear threats.

“He (Shehbaz Sharif) wants to prevent us from taking any strong action... It's a kind of bluff he's doing, which we have to call out. We will not be deterred by his nuclear bluff,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have previously reiterated that Operation Sindoor remained underway, in line with India’s “zero tolerance policy” towards terrorism.

Western Command Signals Stronger Retaliation If Provoked

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, also warned of a stronger response in case of any provocation.

He said the Indian Army was ready to respond more forcefully than before and would not be deterred by nuclear threats.

“In Operation Sindoor, we attacked all their (Pakistan) terrorist bases...After that, they retaliated, and in response, we destroyed their military bases and air bases. They then demanded a ceasefire, and not just directly from us, but also from other countries, asking for a ceasefire with India,” Lieutenant General Katiyar said.

He added that the Army was prepared to respond “harsher than…last time,” underscoring the Western Command’s readiness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operation Sindoor 2.0?

Operation Sindoor 2.0 is an ongoing military operation by the Indian Army's Western Command with more extensive preparations than its previous phase. It signifies a readiness for a harsher response to any provocation from Pakistan.

What was the purpose of the initial Operation Sindoor?

The initial Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack as a precision strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It served as a 'small sample' to send a strong message and for training purposes.

How has the Indian Army's stance towards Pakistan evolved with Operation Sindoor 2.0?

The Indian Army's Western Command has warned of a 'harsher' response in Operation Sindoor 2.0, indicating significantly more extensive preparations and a stronger retaliation than previously demonstrated.

Does the Indian Army consider Pakistan's nuclear threats a deterrent?

No, the Indian Army has explicitly rejected Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff,' stating that they will not be deterred by nuclear threats when taking strong action against terrorism.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Will Respond Harsher Army Western Command Operation Sindoor 2.0
