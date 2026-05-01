Accounts that regularly repost content they didn't create will no longer be recommended across the app. This aims to give original creators more visibility.
Instagram Will Stop Recommending Your Posts If You Keep Reposting Others' Content
If your Instagram account reposts others' work without adding anything new, the app's recommendation engine will now quietly stop amplifying it.
- Instagram will stop recommending accounts reposting non-original content.
- This change extends original content protections to photos/carousels.
- Aggregator accounts lose visibility on suggested feeds, Discover tab.
Instagram has announced that accounts which regularly repost content they did not create will no longer be eligible for recommendations across the app. The Meta-owned platform said the move is aimed at ensuring original creators get the credit and visibility they deserve. The change extends existing protections, which were already in place for reels, to photos and carousels.
Carousels are posts that feature a collection of images and videos in a swipeable format. The update directly targets content aggregators that re-upload other people's work without adding anything new.
How Instagram Defines Original Content
According to Instagram, original content is anything someone wholly created, or that reflects their unique perspective, including photos or videos they took, or content they designed. The platform also considers materially edited content as original. This means using third-party content, such as meme templates or popular clips, is acceptable, as long as the user adds something that genuinely enhances it.
"For example, an original meme transforms another creator's photo or video," Instagram explained in a blog post. "When meme creators add humour, social commentary, cultural references, or a relatable take by incorporating elements such as unique text, creative edits, and voiceover on a photo or video, they're producing something original.
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The best meme creators take third-party content and make it unmistakably theirs by layering in a perspective, joke, or context that wasn't there before. This is the kind of creativity we want to continue rewarding."
However, low-effort edits such as adding watermarks or simply changing the speed of a video do not qualify. Uploading a screenshot of someone else's post, even with their username visible as credit, also does not count as original content under the new rules.
What This Means For Aggregator Accounts On Instagram
This change will not affect how Instagram shows content from aggregator accounts to users who already follow them.
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The restriction applies only to recommendations, meaning such content will no longer appear in suggested feeds or the Discover tab for users who don't follow those accounts.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Instagram's new policy on reposted content?
What types of content does this new policy apply to?
The policy now applies to photos and carousels, extending previous protections that were already in place for Reels.
How does Instagram define original content?
Original content is anything you wholly created or that reflects your unique perspective, including materially edited third-party content that you've genuinely enhanced.
Will aggregator accounts still appear in the feeds of their followers?
Yes, this change only affects recommendations. Users who already follow aggregator accounts will still see their content in their feeds.