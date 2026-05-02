Woman Bathing Pet Dog In Ganga Sparks Uproar At Haridwar Ghat, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman bathes pet dog in Ganga River, sparking controversy.

Onlookers object to act, leading to heated verbal exchange.

Family intervenes, woman leaves ghat area with dog.

Video of incident goes viral, priests express concern.

A dispute broke out at a ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after a woman was seen bathing her pet dog in the Ganga, prompting objections from other visitors and triggering a heated exchange.

The incident reportedly took place at Sarvanand Ghat, where the woman, who had arrived with her family, entered the river with her dog. Witnesses said people present at the site objected to the act, citing religious sensitivities linked to the river.

Argument Escalates as Onlookers Object

According to those present, the woman reacted angrily to the criticism and engaged in a verbal altercation. She allegedly shouted at those questioning her actions and made remarks suggesting that others would face consequences if she had prayed with sincerity.

As tensions escalated, family members intervened and persuaded her to leave the spot. She subsequently exited the ghat area with the dog.

The episode was captured on camera by a bystander and later shared on social media, where it has since circulated widely. The exact date of the incident has not been independently verified.

Priests Raise Concerns Over Religious Sentiments

The viral video has drawn varied reactions online, with several users calling for stricter norms to preserve the sanctity of the Ganga.

Local priest Ujjwal Pandit also objected to the incident, stating that the river holds deep religious significance and is central to various rituals in the Hindu tradition. He criticised the act and the subsequent argument, describing it as a reflection of a lack of awareness about religious practices.

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